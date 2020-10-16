Guess what George Stephanopoulos didn’t ask Biden about at town hall?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2020

The leftist media is determined to get Joe Biden over the finish line even if they have to resuscitate and then carry him.

Blockbuster articles published Wednesday and Thursday by the New York Post detailed Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings in the Ukraine, Russia, and China and how the Biden family enriched themselves by selling access to the former vice president.

It is a huge story with major corruption implications for a U.S. presidential candidate. It was so big that the Biden backers at Twitter and Facebook decided to protect their investment in the Democrat candidate by issuing fiats that no one should see it.

Biden appeared on ABC for a 90-minute town hall event Thursday. On-air personality and Democrat operative George Stephanopolous did not ask one question about the New York Post articles.

Instead, Stephanopolous lobbed a series of softball questions and allowed Biden to read from notes while answering.

“FACT: President Trump would have fielded 20 minutes of questions from Savannah Guthrie if Don Jr. had been accused of the things Hunter Biden has multiple reports accusing him of,” the conservative grassroots organization For America tweeted. “Joe Biden took none.”

“There was not a single mention of the New York Post’s hard-hitting story on Hunter Biden’s emails during Joe Biden’s town hall,” Breitbart News reporter Kyle Morris tweeted. “What the hell is going on over at ABC News? Have they thrown out what little journalistic integrity they had left?”

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck noted: “On Thursday night, ABC News cowardly refused to engage in even the most basic, adversarial journalism, refusing to ask former Vice President Joe Biden during their 90-minute town hall about his son Hunter Biden’s latest reported acts of corruption.

“This in-kind donation to the Biden campaign came a day after Facebook and Twitter committed Orwellian and un-American behavior in enacting widespread censorship of the bombshell New York Post report about Hunter (and a follow-up), including e-mails from a Burisma executive thanking Hunter for having setup a 2014 meeting with his famous father.”

Meanwhile, over at NBC, Savannah Guthrie assumed more of an attack dog role and often interrupted President Donald Trump.

Trump 2020 spokesman Tim Murtaugh said after the event that Trump “masterfully handled Guthrie’s attacks and interacted warmly and effectively with the voters in the room.”

“Over on ABC it was a completely different scene, as once again Biden was kept comfortable and away from any questions that might challenge him,” Murtaugh said.

