Grieving leftists vow to tank Trump’s economy; Plan B — take a four-year cruise

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2024 Real World News



Leftists who are grief-stricken over President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House are vowing to tank the economy by not buying anything for the next four years.

That means only paying for necessities such as rent, utilities, food, CBD-infused relaxation beverages, anxiety animals, CBD-infused relaxation beverages for anxiety animals, hair dye, nose rings, abortions, and trans surgeries.

A leftist X account with the handle @PrezLives2022 said to have 127.1K followers, wrote: “Trump will not have a good economy because we don’t have to let him. I myself plan on paying my bills and saving every penny beyond that. I will not contribute to this economy in any other way.”

Clothing will be purchased “before he takes office and make sure I have everything I need for the next four years.”

No movies, “or any local attractions.” Of course that excludes sporting events where a biological male is competing in a women’s event.

“New furniture or household goods will wait until 2028. I’m going to install a few other search bars and avoid Google as much as possible. I will not buy a new car before 2028. I will do everything in my power to hold on to as many dollars as possible,” the post continued, making it clear lefties “do not care about the consequences of a poor economy.”

Another X user, @mmpadellan, who boasts 1.3 million followers, wrote:

“Over the next four years, I highly suggest folks tighten their belts and spend as little as possible, except for the essentials like food, utilities, rent, etc. After riding the coattails of President Biden’s AMAZING economy for his first six months in office, trump is going to destroy it with his dumb policies.” Not buying extra shit will help sink his economy too. It won’t be hard, since everything will be 300% more expensive. Save that money. PASS IT ON.”

And then there’s Plan B: A four-year cruise that entirely skips Trump 2.0.

Florida-based Villa Vie Residences is offering Americans a four-year escape starting at around $160,000 per person, taking guests to more than 425 ports in 140 countries.

“If you’re looking for an escape… there is no better place than on a ship, right, where you can wake up every day to a new backyard and get everything you need taken care of,” said Mikael Petterson, the company’s founder and CEO.

Villa Vie Odyssey can house up to 600 residents. It is already sailing, but guests can join at most ports.

The ship was recently stranded in Belfast, Northern Ireland for four months because it needed repairs.

Will there soon be a movement to build more such vessels and maybe a bill introduced in Congress banning voting from cruise ships?

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!