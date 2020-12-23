GREATEST HITS, 8: Americans take charge; Colorado residents run Antifa, BLM out of their town

CELEBRATING 22 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Top stories of 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2020



When the leftist mob of Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters arrived in a town in Larimer County, Colorado, residents quickly banded together and drove them out, video shows.

In the video posted on July 28, Berthoud residents shouted “Keep moving! Get outta here!” as the leftists were driven out with an escort of mounted police.

As the mob was driven out of the town, the residents delivered a parting shot, advising the leftists to: “Pick up your trash!“

