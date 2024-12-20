GREATEST HITS, 16 — Here’s what the ‘media’ are not saying about E. Jean Carroll, her lawyer and the judge

No. 16, December 20, 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2024

On Friday, a New York jury ordered Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in June 2019 when she initially came forward with her story that Trump had assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goofman dressing room some time in the 1990s.

There was more rejoicing in the legacy media on Friday than actual journalism practiced throughout the trial.

Here is what the “media” did not inform the public about Carroll, her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, and the presiding judge, Lewis Kaplan.

‘Law & Order’ and E. Jean Carroll

The following facts, which were deemed inadmissible by Judge Kaplan, were not touched by compliant legacy media:

• Carroll’s accusation is the exact plotline of an episode of Law & Order (one of her “favorite shows”).

• Carroll couldn’t recall the date, month, season, or year the incident happened.

• She never told anyone about it, despite being publicly obsessed with her own sexuality.

• The dress she claims to have been wearing didn’t exist at the time.

• Her description of the dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman was inaccurate, making her sequence of events impossible.

• Democrats created a law (The Adult Survivors Act in 2022) to enable her lawsuit to proceed.

• She has a history of falsely accusing men of rape, including Les Moonves.

• She told Anderson Cooper, “most people think of rape as being sexy. Think of the fantasies.”

• She made a career promoting promiscuity, even writing glowingly of sexual assault and naming her cat Vagina.

Additionally, Carroll’s lawsuit was bankrolled by Jeffrey Epstein pal and Democrat mega-donor Reid Hoffman. Hoffman also just happened to be funding the Super PAC of GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley until she lost New Hampshire.

Multiple and Significant Conflicts of Interest

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said she was unaware until after Friday’s judgment was handed down that Judge Kaplan and Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan worked together in the early 1990s at the same law firm.

When asked about it by New York Post columnist Charles Gasparino, who was told by a source that the judge was once Roberta Kaplan’s “mentor,” Habba responded: “It was never disclosed. It’s insane and so incestuous.”

Habba said that neither the 79-year-old judge nor Roberta Kaplan, 57, who aren’t related, disclosed the “conflict of interest” and a violation of judicial ethics rules.

Roberta Kaplan worked at Paul, Weiss Rifkin, Wharton & Garrison in Manhattan from 1992 to 2016, before leaving to become a founding partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink, according to her LinkedIn page.

“This is news to us,” Habba continued. “We are going to include this in our appeal and take appropriate measures. The fact it wasn’t disclosed is an ethics violation.”

Judge Kaplan, was a partner at Paul, Weiss Rifkin, Wharton & Garrison until 1994 when he was appointed to the federal bench by then-President Bill Clinton.

The judge had also infamously dismissed sexual assault claims made against Britain’s Prince Andrew by one of Clinton pal Jeffery Epstein’s human trafficking victims.

Roberta Kaplan also represented Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, in the case where two Florida residents were charged in the sale of Ashley Biden’s diary to Project Veritas.

A July 2019 excerpt from the diary, which Ashley Biden has never said is not authentic, went viral: “Was I molested. I think so — I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma. Hyper-sexualized @ a young age . . . I remember being somewhat sexualized with Caroline; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate).”

Trump was previously ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in May after a jury found him liable for abusing her inside a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room.

Following Friday’s verdict, Trump vowed to appeal both decisions.

“Absolutely ridiculous!” he railed on Truth Social. “I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon.”

