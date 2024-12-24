GREATEST HITS, 13 — Not a joke: CDC numbers reveal the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ is very real

No. 13, December 24, 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2024

The CDC has released data which shows that in September of last year there were more migrant encounters at the southern border than births in the United States.

“They’re quite literally replacing us. This is a feature, not a bug,” Libs of TikTok wrote in posting the CDC data on X on Jan. 31.

Did the CDC reveal that the “Great Replacement Theory” isn’t just some wild conspiracy?

In September there were 305k births in the United States. That same month there was 341k migrant encounters. More illegals entered our country than children being born. They’re quite literally replacing us. This is a feature, not a bug. pic.twitter.com/5WOadeG1sL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2024

Revolver News noted: “The latest CDC figures show a clear and disturbing picture: Biden’s administration is effectively swapping us out with a surge of illegals, whom they’re grooming to be their new voting bloc.”

As the migrants continue to stream in, legacy media acts as the Biden regime’s “bodyguard and will quickly label anyone discussing the replacement theory as ‘racist’ or laughingly dismiss them as a ‘Q-kook,’ ” Revolver News added. “But these numbers tell a different story and reveal what’s really going on.”

When Joe Biden was installed in the White House in January 2021 his team immediately went to work to reverse President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, especially those that effectively stopped the flow of illegals into the country.

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Daniels agrees that if Biden wanted to solve the border crisis, he could. But he doesn’t want to. Why? The answer is likely found within those CDC numbers.

Biden’s lying when he says he did everything he can on the border. He’s a plagiarist & liar who will say anything to get elected. Truth is, he’s the one who REVERSED ALL of Trump’s successful policies & if he really wanted to solve the border crisis he’d reimplement them TODAY. pic.twitter.com/VTWfHf4ILM — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 31, 2024

Many observers say that the clues proving the Great Replacement Theory is in full force are everywhere:

Ilhan Omar tells a crowd of Somalians that her top priority is to put Somalia first and expand its territory “The US government will do what we want, nothing else. They must follow our orders. That is how we safeguard the interest of Somalia.” pic.twitter.com/OgcXhwueFo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2024

Skeptics may want to look at the next two clips. In the first, during the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, Biden says exactly what he will do at the border:

In his own words, and during a Democrat presidential debate, Biden says for illegals to “Surge the Border”. His words cannot be taken out of context, the border crisis is deliberate. Thank Dems and Biden. pic.twitter.com/CFLQ1OHxPR — I Know Where I Belong…In VA-10…Maybe. (@PACTstopcrt) January 26, 2024

In the second, from 2015, then-Vice President Biden lays out his immigration policy with Alejandro Mayorkas right beside him:

Remember back in 2015 when Biden said the “ultimate source of our strength” was “a constant, unrelenting stream of immigration”? It’s no coincidence this is exactly what’s happening now that he’s president. TREASON pic.twitter.com/RZ4U3KfXlv — The Great Resistance (@ResistanceGreat) January 27, 2024

Revolver News concluded: “What’s happening at the border is a deliberate strategy. It’s the only plausible explanation for why Biden would dismantle effective Trump policies and then claim he’s powerless to change the situation. We all see through that. Combine that with his own words and agenda, plus the staggering numbers of illegal immigrants flooding in, and ‘The Great Replacement Theory’ starts to seem less like fiction and more like a page right out of Joe’s playbook.”

