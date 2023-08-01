‘Greatest corruption scandal’ in U.S. history? Recap of Devon Archer’s explicit testimony

by WorldTribune Staff, August 1, 2023

Devon Archer, told House investigators on Monday that Hunter Biden included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone over 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.”

“Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said in a statement. “Why did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his family’s business dealings and his involvement? It begs the question what else he is hiding from the American people.”

The calls included a dinner in China with Jonathan Li of Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). Hunter Biden and Archer held their interests in the company through a shell company called Rosemont Seneca Thornton.

Archer also told the House Oversight Committee that Joe Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter Biden and business associates at Café Milano in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Yelena Baturina, the billionaire ex-wife of Moscow’s longtime mayor, also attended the dinner.

Baturina transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton on Feb. 14, 2014. The Biden administration has not included Baturina on its Russia sanctions list.

Jack Posobiec of Human Events noted in a Telegram post: “THEY NEVER EXPECTED TRUMP TO WIN AND EXPOSE THIS, HILLARY WAS SUPPOSED TO WIN, AND THIS WAS BIDEN’S RETIREMENT MONEY”.

Law professor Jonathan Turley said it is “shaping up to be one of the greatest corruption scandals in the history of Washington.”

“These are accounts of almost two dozen calls made with these associates, some of whom are the most corrupt figures in Europe, where the vice president would call in. That’s the point of influence peddling. When Archer says that he was there to sell the brand, the brand is influence peddling, and Joe Biden is the object of that influence peddling,” Turley said.

The Federalist’s Eddie Scarry noted: “Admittedly, Devon Archer did not testify that Joe Biden was intimately involved in his son’s business calls, but rather that Biden’s presence for them was made aware for obvious reasons — assurance of access to the highest level of government. That’s after Biden denied for years that he ever communicated with his son’s business associates, that, in fact, he was all but entirely ignorant of what his son even did for work.”

Scarry pointed out that former President Donald Trump “was just held legally liable for a sexual assault that has no independent corroboration, and that supposedly happened almost three decades ago. If a jury didn’t need ‘proof’ or a ‘smoking gun’ to do that, then everything on public record pointing toward Joe Biden having engaged in corrupt and potentially criminal business deals is more than enough to impeach the president.”

Rep. Comer appeared on Greg Kelly’s Newsmax TV show following the hearing.

Kelly asked: “How can a guy like this stay in office? You heard Speaker McCarthy. He’s talking about impeachment… If this is bribery, that’s in the Constitution. I mean, do you think he’s going to get impeached? Should he be impeached?”

Comer responded: “Well, I know how I would vote, but again, that’s a decision for Speaker McCarthy. But I’ll tell you this. Right before I came on the show, speaker McCarthy called me and I gave him a rundown of what was said today. And we talked about steps moving forward. So stay tuned.”

Comer added, “It’s like a snowball rolling down hill.”

