Great grandma inspired to pray inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 punished with ankle bracelet, Internet ban

The “J6 Praying Grandma,” who briefly walked inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 to pray, has been sentenced to 12 months probation, fitted with an ankle monitor, forbidden from using the Internet for 6 months, and slapped with what her attorneys say is the largest misdemeanor fine in American history.

Rebecca Lavrenz, a 72-year-old great grandmother from Falcon, Colorado, was fined $102,000 for her 10-minute prayer inside the Capitol building.

Lavrenz told the Colorado Springs Gazette: “I just wanted lawmakers to listen to us.”

She went on to describe the punishment she received from the Biden-Harris Department of Justice:

“The judge ordered that the first 6 months would be home detention, during which time I would not be permitted to use the Internet at all. That would prevent me from speaking my voice on social media, using Zoom to conduct media interviews, using e-mail, or even doing basic things like checking news sites or using my bank account online.

“My attorneys told me that such restrictions were usually reserved for extreme cases such as child pornography or human trafficking cases. I believe this is meant to punish me for speaking my voice to the American people as a Christian woman who loves the country and the Constitution as we head into the most important election of our lives. It will also limit my ability to raise funds for my appeal and to help pay the fine.”

Since her Aug. 12 conviction in a Washington, D.C. court, Lavrenz’s GiveSendGo page has raised $124,901 to help pay for her fine and planned appeal. She is hoping to raise $250,000.

National Pulse Editor Raheem Kassam wrote in an X post:

“Today, the Harris-Biden government put a great grandmother — who entered the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021 and said a prayer — in an ankle monitor for the next 6 months for her house arrest sentence. I’m sure the country is now much safer from this very potent coup threat!”

