Goya CEO breaks corporate mold, refused to bow to Left

July 14, 2020

The Goya boycott has become a buycott.

Bob Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, declined to bow to the leftist mob which called for a boycott of Goya after he praised President Donald Trump at a White House event last week.

Since Unanue defended his comments and refused to apologize, Goya products have been flying off the shelves of America’s grocery stores.

Other corporations profiled in WorldTribune‘s weekly ‘Corporate Watch‘ column could take note.

Unanue “is standing tall against top Democrat politicians who are urging people to boycott his business — the largest Latino food company in the United States,” Ryan Saavedra noted in a July 11 report for The Daily Wire.

During an event at the White House last week, Unanue said: “Today, it gives me great honor – and, by the way, we’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder. And that’s what my grandfather did: He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray – we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

The leftist mob immediately sprung into action and called for a boycott of Goya products.

But, unlike so many others, Unanue showed a spine. Asked if he would apologize for praising Trump, he said “hell no.”

Social media users posted photos of them stocking up on Goya products. Many said they were buying Goya products to donate to food banks.

The Goya boycott looks like it’s working well. pic.twitter.com/fOamynAjei — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 13, 2020

In a Fox News interview, Unanue said he would not apologize.

“It’s suppression of speech,” Unanue said. “In 2012, eight years ago, I was called by Michelle Obama to Tampa, and they were mentioning to launch a ‘my plate’ thing which we put on, it’s putting the nutritional pyramid into a plate of portion control. They wanted to approach the African American community, the Hispanic community, to eat more nutritionally.”

“So, they called on us as the most recognized Hispanic brand in the United States, and I went,” Unanue continued. “I went to the White House later and I introduced at Hispanic heritage month President Obama. And so you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed, when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, all of the sudden that’s not acceptable.”

“So, you know, I’m not apologizing for saying, especially if you’re called by the President of the United States, you’re going to say, ‘no I’m sorry, I’m busy. No thank you,’ ” Unanue concluded. “I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.”

Socialist New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Obama era HUD secretary Julian Castro were part of the leftist mob which promoted a boycott of Goya.

“Creepy cancel culture will find #BoycottGoya difficult & not supported by most Latinos-certainly not many over 21. Company is intertwined in Hispanic life. In urging Latino unity, my dad used to say the only real difference between we hispanics was the color of our (Goya) beans,” tweeted TV personality Geraldo Rivera, whose father was Puerto Rican.

The Hill reported that a GoFundMe page created by a Virginia man has raised more than $115,000 to purchase Goya products and donate them to food pantries in support of Trump.

The GoFundMe page, created by Casey Harper, a producer for conservative political commentator Eric Bolling, calls on patrons to “support Trump & feed the hungry.” It initially had a goal of $10,000.

“What if we rise up to say no to cancel culture AND feed the hungry at the same time?” the page reads, while detailing some of the backlash Goya has faced over Unanue’s comments.

Goya CEO Bob Unanue on whether he will apologize for praising the Trump administration as top Democrats are calling for people to boycott his business, which is one of the largest Latino businesses in the America: “Hell no.” pic.twitter.com/5GPfYwZZg9 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 12, 2020

