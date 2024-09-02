GOP sees senate opportunity as Mike Rogers gets traction in Michigan race

by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers has closed the gap on Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the race for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Rogers is tied with Slotkin among voters over 50 years old, 46%-46%, according to a new AARP-commissioned Michigan poll. With all voters, the race remains tight, with Slotkin slightly ahead, 47% to 44%.

The seat is currently occupied by retiring Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Last month, nonpartisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report shifted the Michigan Senate race from “Lean Democratic” to “Toss Up.”

Also in the “toss up” category are races in Montana and Ohio as Republicans seek to re-take control of the Senate.

Rogers told USA today that the economy is the number one issue in November’s election:

“I met a woman the other day, with four kids, talking about what her challenges were. She broke down sobbing. She has to go to a food pantry the last four days of the month to feed her children. She’s never done that in her life. Both her and her husband work, but prices have just far exceeded their paychecks. They haven’t had a raise in a while and people are hurting, and they know that policies out of Washington, D.C., have made their lives harder. For all the talk of hope and joy, they’re struggling with their car payment.”

Slotkin voted in favor of the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” that is largely responsible for rising inflation under the Biden-Harris administration.

She was rated 14% by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste.

Rogers also slammed the newly-coronated Democrat Party leader Kamala Harris’s idea of implementing price controls:

“First of all, you don’t have to look too long ago in history where price controls have brought poverty, just grinding poverty, Venezuela being the greatest example of all. Now they don’t have food on their shelves. Price controls do not work. They’ve never worked, and it’s dangerous to a U.S. economy.”

Rogers added: “For the first time in the history of this country, we imported more food than we exported, and I’m a national security guy at heart, so you start thinking about how we can’t feed ourselves. This is a huge problem. When I talk to farmers, it is the regulatory regime coming out of Washington, D.C., that makes it difficult for them to even compete. We’re going to stop that regulation.”

