Good guy with a gun: Active shooter killed by security guard at Michigan church

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2025



A security guard at a church in Wayne, Michigan shot and killed an alleged active shooter on Sunday morning, police told Click on Detroit.

The alleged shooter had opened fire outside CrossPointe Community Church about 30 minutes into the morning service, WXYZ reported.

CrossPointe Community Church Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. said a deacon ran the shooter over, giving a security guard time to shoot the armed attacker outside the church.

“He was run over by one of our members who saw this happening when he was coming into church,” Kelly said.

The attacker did not enter the building, but several shots were fired into the church.

Kelly said roughly 150 people were at a special vacation Bible school service Sunday when the shooting occurred, and more children than usual were in attendance.

The City of Wayne Police Department posted to Facebook:

“The Wayne Police Department responded to an active shooter at Crosspointe Church in Wayne this morning. Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect.”

A security guard was shot in the leg, police said, but no other church members were injured.

Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter in a Sunday email said officers were still investigating the shooting and identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man. Kelly said he was not aware of the shooter’s identity but said the attacker did not appear to be a member of the church.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a statement: “Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support.”

