Golfing great Jack Nicklaus comes out for Trump over ‘socialist America’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2020

Saying the President Donald Trump’s policies “will bring the American dream” to families across the nation, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus on Wednesday tweeted his endorsement of the president’s re-election.

In risking the ire of the leftist cancel culture mob, Nicklaus said it was imperative to get out and vote in order to avoid a “socialist America” where the government will run Americans’ lives.

Twitter has not yet suspended the account of Nicklaus as it has many of Trump’s supporters and Trump administration officials.

The Golden Bear, whose 18 major championships are a record and 3 more than Tiger Woods, said Trump has “delivered on his promises” and “worked for the average person,” while being “more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life – equally.”

“This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions.”

In his Wednesday statement of support for Trump, he wrote: “You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things – and trust me, I have told him that! – but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish.

Nicklaus told Golf.com that Trump his the best of the many presidents he has golfed with.

“I’ve played with a few,” Nicklaus said. “Well, the ones I’ve played with, actually Trump is probably the best player. Trump plays pretty well. He plays a little bit like I do. He doesn’t really ever finish many holes. But he can hit the ball, and he goes out and plays and just enjoys it. But he’s won several club championships. He can play.”

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

