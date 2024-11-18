‘Gold standard’ pollster ‘retires’ after predicting 3 point Harris win

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2024 Real World News



The so-called “gold standard” pollster who injected some last-second joy into the Kamala Harris campaign only to be humiliated when the actual results came in has decided to “retire” from the polling biz.

J. Ann Selzer’s final 2024 presidential election survey for The Des Moines Register had Harris leading Donald Trump by three points in Iowa.

The Harris campaign and leftist media latched onto the poll to indicate that the installed Democrat candidate had momentum going into the Nov. 5 vote.

Oh how wrong they were.

Trump won Iowa by 13 points en route to a landslide Electoral College victory. Trump also won the national vote.

Selzer announced she will end her election polling operation.

She acknowledged it was a “big miss” and suggested that her poll might have “actually energize[d] and activate[d] Republican voters who thought they would likely coast to victory.”

“Big miss” … indeed. But to anyone observing Trump’s campaign it was obvious that his supporters were already fully energized and engaged.

What Selzer’s poll did was give talking heads on leftist cable news networks a source to further mislead their viewers who were under the impression that Harris was in position to win.

Selzer wrote for the Register: “Polling is a science of estimation, and science has a way of periodically humbling the scientist. So, I’m humbled, yet always willing to learn from unexpected findings. My integrity means a lot to me. To those who have questioned it, there are likely no words to dissuade.”

