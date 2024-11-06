‘God spared my life for a reason’: Donald J. Trump is the 47th President of the United States

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 5, 2024

There was no early Arizona call by the Fox News Decision Desk, but a call for Pennsylvania at 1:30 a.m. led first Newsmax and then Fox to project Donald J. Trump will defeat Democrat Kamala Harris, delivering him a second term in the White House.

Establishment corporate media outlets withheld their decisions despite the call at 1:21 a.m. by Decision Desk HQ. At 3:08 a.m., “NBC News has not projected a winner,” it stated.

Trump will be the first president to serve two nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892 — and only the second in history.

Around 1:50 a.m., Fox News called Wisconsin for Trump, putting him at 277 electoral votes on Fox’s map. He will get 3 more at least from Alaska and is also likely to get Michigan’s votes, while leading in both Arizona and Nevada.

Speaking to supporters after 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2024, the president-elect thanked his family and supporters which he emphasized came from all walks of life, ethnic backgrounds and geographic regions.

“People said God spared my life for a reason,” he said. “And that was to save this nation.”

Trump made not a single reference to the toll the past four years has taken on him, his family, his attorneys and his supporters following the outcome of the 2020 election. His focus now, he said is to work to “heal this nation” and restore all the setbacks it has suffered.

Decision Desk HQ projects that former President Donald Trump (R) has won enough electoral votes to win the Presidency.#DecisionMade: 1:21am ET Follow live results here: https://t.co/KhbXnlljiu pic.twitter.com/8NH5YdjqkR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

