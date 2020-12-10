Globalists irate that U.S. taxpayer-developed vaccines are going to — Americans

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2020

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order giving Americans “priority access” to coronvavirus vaccines developed under the administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

The executive order ensures “that the American people are first in line to benefit from United States Government COVID-19 vaccines developed or procured using taxpayer resources,” Trump said.

Globalists were not happy. (Then again, when are globalists ever happy? Now, they are just more unhappy.)

Melinda Gates, the leftist wife of billionaire globalist Bill Gates, told CNN on Thursday that she was “incredibly disappointed” that Trump’s executive order put Americans at the front of the line to receive coronavirus vaccines.

CNN personality Poppy Harlow said: “I wonder if that’s what you were worried about when you kept saying and warning against vaccine nationalism?”

“That’s exactly what we were worried about,” Melinda Gates responded. “I knew it was coming and I was just incredibly disappointed.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday: “It’s true we are seeing vaccination nationalism moving at full speed.”

How dare the U.S. president give vaccination priority to the American taxpayers who paid for the vaccine.

Trump has said if there are any “problems” securing doses of covid vaccines, he could invoke the Defense Production Act, which allows the president to force private manufacturers to ramp up production and give the federal government priority on any orders it places. That hopefully won’t be necessary, but if it is will surely further infuriate globalists.

Oh, and by the way, the Defense Production Act strategy is supported by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

Pelosi said last month: “We must ensure that the vaccine will be free and available to as many Americans as possible as soon as possible. To that end, we must accelerate the manufacture of the vaccine, including by invoking the Defense Production Act if necessary.”

Gates added that she was enthused by Joe Biden’s “eminent task force” and then warned that “we have still some dark months to live.”

In true Big Brother fashion, Gates also said that social media companies have a “responsibility” to remove “misinformation off their platforms.”

“They absolutely have a responsibility,” Melinda Gates said. “Anybody who is spreading information in society has a responsibility to spread that information safely and equitably. So, you know, I think a bit the Internet and the rise of social media has happened so quickly that really the regulations and the good policy making hasn’t stayed out in front of it and, quite frankly, it needs to catch up.”

The next step for globalists after quashing all speech counter to their narrative will likely be an expanded version of communist China’s social credit system where what Big Brother considers bad behavior or frivolous spending can lead to penalties including loss of employment and educational opportunities. Cancel culture on steroids.

Happiness to globalists will never occur until they have the power to control every aspect of all human lives. But it makes them a little less unhappy to know that they are working relentlessly to achieve just that.

