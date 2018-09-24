Global CFOs: U.S. has world’s only improving economy

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2018

The United States is the only major economy in the world to get an “improving” score in the latest CNBC survey of corporate executives.

The latest quarterly score marks the fifth quarter in a row that the economy under President Donald Trump has been viewed as “improving” in the CNBC Global CFO Council survey.

China, which had been viewed as “improving” earlier in the year, was downgraded to just “stable.” The Eurozone, which had been viewed as “improving” for most of last year and in the first quarter of this year, entered its second quarter as “stable.”

Brazil and Latin American (excluding Brazil) were the only ones in the survey to receive “declining” scores.

“The results suggest that the U.S. is in a much stronger position than others to handle any economic drag from rising tariffs and retaliatory trade barriers,” Breitbart News said.

In the survey, just 10.4 percent of chief financial officers view U.S. trade policy as the main external risk to their businesses.

Of the respondents, 45.8 percent said that consumer demand represents the biggest risk.

To other questions asked, the majority of respondents said the U.S. Federal Reserve remains on track to raise interest rates three times in 2018. One-third of CFOs asked said the Fed could raise rates four times or more.

The CNBC Global CFO Council includes some of the largest public and private companies in the world which, collectively, manage nearly $5 trillion in market value.

