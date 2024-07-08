Giuliani fires back after being disbarred by NY appeals court judges

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Rudy Giuliani slammed the New York appeals court judges who unanimously disbarred him over public statements the former attorney for President Donald Trump made regarding the “stolen” 2020 election.

“I’m not surprised that I’ve been disbarred by a Bar Ass’n which is a politically and ideologically integral part of the Democrat one party corrupted court system for a long time,” Giuliani said.

“Judges, like Merchan and Engoron in NYC are selected by local Democrat bosses. These judges, just like in a one party Communist dictatorship, are not really elected but selected by the Democrat local bosses and often run unopposed.”

The 31-page opinion from the five justices on the Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division, First Judicial Department disbarring Giuliani focused almost entirely on Giuliani’s public statements and not any actual work in a courtroom or pleadings he filed.

The justices summarized that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump …[which were] made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.”

Giuliani said in a post to X: “We have the evidence and the courts still haven’t heard our case, despite what the fake news media says” and in another post that day said, “The bar association is corrupt.”

In a July 6 analysis for The Tennessee Star, Rachel Alexander noted: “The opinion did not rely on court cases that found no evidence of election fraud since almost every case litigated regarding the 2020 election illegalities did not consider any evidence but instead dismissed the lawsuits based on standing, laches, and other technicalities. When the courts did consider 32 cases on the merits, Trump and/or the Republican plaintiff prevailed in 24 of them. Instead, the justices appeared to decide the claims of election wrongdoing themselves in their opinion, basing it upon the recommendations of the referee for the attorney discipline board, who made findings for them to consider.”

According to The New York Times, Giuliani’s lawyer, Barry Kamins, said he is considering his appeal options. If the U.S. Supreme Court decides to accept certiorari, attorney discipline can be appealed. According to Cornell Law School, certiorari is when a higher court reviews a lower court’s decision.

Four of the five justices are labeled as Democrats on official sites. The fifth, Associate Justice Cynthia Kern, previously worked as a legal secretary for former New York Supreme Court Justice Joan Lobis, one of the founding members of the New York City Bar Association’s Committee on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights.

In New York, the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA), which is a voluntary organization, does not oversee the discipline of attorneys. Instead, the state judiciary does. In America, there are 31 mandatory state bars, which generally oversee attorney discipline.

The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election was stolen. They used existing methods of cheating & took advantage of new mail-in voting laws. They amplified lies about one of the candidates & censored one side of the partisan political aisle. They’ll do anything to maintain control. https://t.co/tTVJgNiABj — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 4, 2024

