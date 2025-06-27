‘Giant win’: In birthright citizenship case, Supreme Court rules against nationwide injunctions

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 27, 2025

President Donald Trump celebrated a major victory on Friday as the Supreme Court narrowed nationwide injunctions that blocked his executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship.

In a 6-3 decision with all Republican-appointed justices voting in the affirmative, the court sharply curtailed the power of individual district court judges to issue injunctions blocking federal government policies nationwide.

“The universal injunction was conspicuously nonexistent for most of our Nation’s history,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion.

Friday’s ruling was in connection with three lawsuits in which judges granted nationwide injunctions against the executive order Trump signed on Jan. 20 seeking to deny American citizenship to children born in the U.S. to illegal immigrants and foreigners on short term visas.

The court ruled that, in most cases, judges can only grant relief to the individuals or groups who brought a particular lawsuit and may not extend those decisions to protect other individuals without going through the process of converting a lawsuit into a class action — which requires challengers to clear procedural hurdles.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

GIANT WIN in the United States Supreme Court! Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard,” the president posted on his social media site Truth Social on Friday. “It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post to X: “Today, the Supreme Court instructed district courts to STOP the endless barrage of nationwide injunctions against President Trump. This Department of Justice will continue to zealously defend @POTUS’s policies and his authority to implement them.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said the Supreme Court had “now affirmed that federal courts are overstepping in their use of universal injunctions.”

The court left open the possibility of nationwide relief in lawsuits brought by state governments. Barrett wrote that it’s possible a nationwide injunction could be necessary to fashion “complete relief” for states in the lawsuits they bring. Barrett said the court intentionally declined to answer that question and would allow lower courts to ponder it in the meantime.

