Georgia’s Soros-funded Sen. Warnock, who campaigned against the ‘rich’, is making a killing

As he campaigned for the U.S. Senate in 2021, Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock issued praise for Marxism and advocated for the redistribution of wealth.

Backed by leftist billionaire George Soros, Warnock won the 2021 special election over incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who he accused of using her seat to get rich. He went on to defeat GOP opponent Herschel Walker in a December 2022 runoff midterm election, securing a full six years in Congress.

In voicing his opposition to President Donald Trump’s tax cuts and spending bill, Warnock stated: “I do not believe that we ought to engage in what I call Robin Hood in reverse – robbing from the poor in order to give to the rich. That is the game that folks are up to in Washington, DC.”

What game has Warnock been up to in in the nation’s capital?

In 2023, the divorced pastor shelled out $1.15 million for a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath DC pad.

In fact, Warnock has more than doubled his net worth since entering politics, the New York Post reported on May 24, citing financial disclosure records.

Senators receive a $174,000 salary and are allowed to earn up to $32,000 from side hustles, which is about how much Warnock has been earning as a senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

“But there’s no limit on the cash they can rake in from book deals,” The Post’s report noted.

“And Warnock has hit the jackpot there, cashing in more than $1.5 million since he was elected through a lucrative contract for his 2022 memoir about his path from the projects to politics, ‘A Way Out of No Way’, records show.”

Eight months after he took office, Warnock signed a deal with Penguin Books and received a $243,750 advance that year.

Warnock made $655,005 in royalties in 2022 when the book came out, and another $460,417 from sales in 2023.

By June 2023, he inked a two-book deal with Penguin. The first of that series — a children’s book about sharing called, “We’re in This Together: Leo’s Lunch Box” — came out last month.

The upcoming sequel, whose publication date hasn’t been announced, will be called “We’re All in This Together 2”.

This month, Warnock has been making the late-night show rounds to promote his book.

Some of his constituents are not happy:

“This is not the time for you to be publishing a children’s book. You need to be in Washington fighting,” raged Atlanta product designer Courtney Dodd on the Senator’s Instagram.

“You know what would be great that you could do instead of going on TV selling your book? You could go back to DC and do your job,” lambasted Atlanta resident David Tyberg on Facebook.

