Georgia public universities call on NCAA to ban biological males from women’s sports

October 10, 2024

Georgia’s public universities voted to request the NCAA ban biological males from competing in women’s college sports.

The Georgia Board of Regents, who oversee 26 higher education institutions in the state, voted Tuesday to take a stand for women-only sports.

The vote was unanimous.

“[B]iologically female student-athletes could be put at a competitive disadvantage when student-athletes who are biologically male or who have undergone masculinizing hormone therapy compete in female athletic competitions,” the resolution states.

The Regents asked the NCAA and the National Junior College Athletic Association to conform to a policy set forth by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) earlier this year. In April, the NAIA largely approved the banning of male athletes from women’s sports at its 241 member institutions.

Under the NAIA rule, only biological women who have not begun hormone therapy to transition to the opposite sex are allowed to participate in NAIA-sponsored female sports. Those who have begun hormone therapy are barred from intercollegiate competition and are only allowed to participate in workouts, practices, and team activities. Meanwhile, all athletes competing in the NAIA can participate in male sports. That policy went into effect in August.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones had indicated he would get the Republican-controlled legislature to pass legislation that would ban male athletes from female sports.

“The work female athletes put into competing should be protected at all cost, no matter the age,” Jones said, thanking the university regents for their Tuesday vote. “This action brings us one step closer toward achieving that ultimate goal.”

Currently, 16 female athletes are suing the NCAA and the University System of Georgia for allegedly violating their rights under Title IX, The College Fix reported. The federal law prohibits schools from discriminating on the basis of sex and protects equal opportunities for men and women in college athletics.

Plaintiffs include swimmer Riley Gaines who competed against University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male who identifies as a female.

