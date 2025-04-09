Genocide as national policy: A closer look at a secret speech and CCP’s Covid actions

FPI / April 9, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

The Wuhan Institute of Virology unleashed Covid on the world.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is still in business.

And so is communist China’s intent to kill with diseases, an analyst said.

“For at least five weeks in December 2019 and January 2020, China tried to deceive the world about the transmissibility of the disease, contending that COVID-19 was not readily transmissible human-to-human, when it knew that the coronavirus was highly contagious,” Gordon G. Chang wrote for the Gatestone Institute in February 2025.

While it was locking down Wuhan and surrounding areas, the communist regime in Beijing pressured other countries to accept arrivals from China without restriction.

“Moreover, Chinese authorities tried to suppress the release of the coronavirus genome sequence, apparently to prevent others from understanding the disease and developing vaccines and other preventative measures,” Chang wrote.

“That means the Chinese regime was directly responsible for the killing — murder — of approximately seven million people outside China, including 1.2 million Americans. This act, an attack on non-Chinese, constituted a genocide, the largest in history.”

Covid marked “the first time in history that one nation attacked every other one,” Chang added.

The Chinese Communist Party’s plan to kill with disease is not new.

This, Chang wrote, becomes evident with a closer look at a speech 25 years ago by Gen. Chi Haotian, China’s defense minister and vice chairman of the CCP’s Central Military Commission.

Chi reportedly gave a secret speech advocating the extermination of Americans.

“It is indeed brutal to kill one or two hundred million Americans,” he said. “But that is the only path that will secure a Chinese century, a century in which the Communist Party leads the world.”

Chi’s plan was to use disease to clear out the vast spaces of North America so that the Chinese people could settle in the areas left uninhabited.

