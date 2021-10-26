‘Gender fluid’ teen found guilty of bathroom sexual assault that led to ‘domestic terrorist’ narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2021

A Virginia juvenile court on Monday found the teenager accused of raping a girl in a Loudoun County school bathroom guilty of “forcible sodomy.”

The teen, who reportedly identifies as “gender fluid,” is alleged to have assaulted Scott Smith’s daughter in a girl’s restroom at Stone Bridge High School while wearing a skirt.

The video of Smith’s arrest at a June 22 school board meeting was used by Democrats and their Big Media allies to push the narrative of parents who objected to leftist policies at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.” In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland which sparked the AG’s vow to get the FBI involved, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) used Smith’s arrest as an example of “violent” behavior at the meetings.

Despite indications that he had committed a serious crime, the boy was transferred, The Daily Wire reported.

In a separate case, after being transferred, the teen was charged in a sexual assault incident at Broad Run High School, also in Loudoun County.

While gender fluidity was not raised during the hearing, court documents confirm the male suspect was wearing a skirt when the assault took place, adding that the female victim testified in court that she was violently coerced into performing sexual acts.

Smith had attempted to inform the Loudoun County school board of the assault during a meeting on the county’s gender-neutral bathroom policy. Before he could do so, Smith was arrested following remarks by school superintendent Scott Ziegler, who claimed that there had been no reports of rapes in Loudoun County school bathrooms.

“No one should have to endure what this family has endured, and now their focus is completely upon their daughter’s health and safety as she progresses forward with her life. She is a very smart and strong young woman, and she is deeply loved by her parents,” the attorney, Bill Stanley of The Stanley Law Group of Virginia, said. “Both Jessica and Scott Smith will continue to do everything in their power to protect her, and help her through this difficult time in her life. The Smith’s daughter is a survivor and a fighter, and we are confident that she will grow even stronger with each passing day.”

The Smith family is pursuing a civil suit against Loudoun County public schools and announced on Monday that they plan to seek a retraction from the NSBA.

Sutdents at several Loudoun County schools participated in a walk out on Tuesday in support of sexual assault victims.

Here is the walk out of students at @LCPSOfficial Broad Run High School in Loudoun County. Students in support of recent sex assault victims in the District including this school & asking for safer schools. @7NewsDC #7NewsITeam #Loudoun pic.twitter.com/CdZjqTBIdK — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) October 26, 2021

The NSBA on Friday apologized for characterizing concerned parents at school meetings as potential domestic terrorists. The letter came one day after the Washington Free Beacon obtained emails revealing the Team Biden was coordinating with the NSBA in the weeks leading up to the DOJ’s targeting of American parents.

Meanwhile, school board associations in Ohio and Missouri have terminated their NSBA membership.

The Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) and the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) board of directors cited the NSBA’s letter as the reason.

Missouri did the same. Check it out -> https://t.co/SZHX0TiS09 — ABC 17’s Zach Boetto (@ABC17Zach) October 26, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief