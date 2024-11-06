Garland, Jack Smith drop both cases against President-elect Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Department of Justice will remove special counsel Jack Smith and drop his two federal cases against President-elect Donald Trump.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland is removing Smith after acknowledging that a sitting president can’t be prosecuted.

Smith will booted from his position before Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025, Fox News reported.

The network said that the move means that the DOJ is dropping its two criminal cases against Trump.

The case involving Trump’s handling of classified material after he left office was already dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida, but was being appealed by Smith.

Smith’s other case surrounded Trump’s actions following the 2020 presidential election.

NBC’s so-called Justice & Intel correspondent Ken Dilanian couldn’t help but admit that Smith was not going to “sprint through the finish line” and keep the cases going until a new attorney general was confirmed.

“There’s no reasonable prospect of getting to trial in the 3 months before Donald Trump takes office,” Dilanian noted before going on to editorialize that it appears Trump will “not be held accountable” for something “many people felt was worse than what Richard Nixon did.”

JUST IN: The Department of Justice and Jack Smith immediately end their cases against Donald Trump. The DOJ cited their policy that presidents can’t be prosecuted however it was assumed they would work up until the “last day.” “What’s interesting here is that the DOJ is moving… pic.twitter.com/TzOKIxSgcF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

