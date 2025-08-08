Gallup Poll: 69 percent of Ukrainians want negotiated end to war

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2025 Real World News



: President Donald Trump at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2025: “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”]

In a 2022 Gallup poll, 73 percent of Ukrainians supported continuing the fight against Russia while 22 percent wanted a negotiated end.

Three years and thousands of casualties later, Ukrainians across all regions and demographics have had a change of heart.

According to new polling conducted in July, 69 percent of Ukrainians say they want a negotiated settlement as soon as possible, while 24 percent support fighting until victory.

But expectations for a quick end to the fighting remain low.

Just 25 percent in the new poll said they believe active combat will end in the next 12 months, and only 5 percent say that is “very likely.” Meanwhile, 68 percent think it is unlikely that fighting will end within a year.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has recently said he is prepared to accept direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to add pressure on Moscow through the threat of sanctions.

Ukrainians are apparently also upset that Trump, for the most part, turned off the gravy train of cash and weapons flowing to Ukraine from the Biden Administration.

The new survey also found only 16 percent of Ukrainians approve of Washington’s leadership in 2025, while 73 percent disapprove—a reversal from 2022, when 66 percent approved.

Even with the drop in approval, Ukrainians still see a U.S. role in negotiations. Seventy percent say Washington should play “a significant role” in peace talks, similar to views toward the European Union (75 percent) and the United Kingdom (71 percent). Turkey, where some talks have been held, is supported by 55 percent for a significant role.

Confidence in joining Western alliances has also fallen. Just 32 percent expect Ukraine to join NATO within the next decade, down from 69 percent in 2023. Thirty-three percent believe Ukraine will never be admitted. Views on EU membership are more positive but still declining, with 52 percent expecting accession within the next 10 years, compared to 73 percent in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, amid a flurry of speculations about upcoming talks between Trump and Putin, the Trump Administration was pursuing a consequential peace deal between neighboring states Armenia and Azerbaijan which came to pass on Aug. 8, 2025:

Earlier, Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

I look forward to hosting the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, at the White House tomorrow for a Historic Peace Summit. These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to “TRUMP.” My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time. Tomorrow, President Aliyev AND Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony. The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region. I am very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD. See you then! DJT

