Furious Hunter Biden vows to dig up dirt on ‘big mouth’ George Clooney

Former drug addict, first son, and downtrodden artist schemes to dig up dirt on one of Hollywood’s golden boys who he blames for putting the “ex” in ex-President Joe Biden.

Who has the movie rights to that?

Actually, it would be a better fit for a revival of MTV’s The Real World.

Hunter Biden, now an ordinary guy without Secret Service protection, goes ballistic at the mention of “big mouth” George Clooney, who the former first son said is largely responsible for depriving him and papa Joe of four more years of the lavish White House lifestyle.

Sources told the Globe that Hunter Biden, 55, took offense when Clooney, 64, penned an op-ed in The New York Times which called upon his dad to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Clooney’s piece was titled: “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee”. In it, the Hollywood A-lister questioned the elder Biden’s ability to win and govern for a second term, saying Joe’s cognitive decline was on full display in the televised debate with then-GOP candidate Donald Trump.

In an expletive-filled interview with the BBC, Hunter Biden said Clooney “attempted to cut the knees out from a sitting president.”

“What do you have to do with… anything,” Hunter Biden said in a message directed at Clooney. “Why do I have to… listen to you?”

An insider told the Globe: “Hunter considers George a misinformed interloper who kicked Joe while he was down and sabotaged the Democratic Party. He feels the world would be a better place if Joe was in office, and he’s saying George wrecked everything. Now he’s planning on delving deep into George’s history and shining a light on anything that looks remotely suspicious — from past relationships to business practices and even his marriage to Amal.”

“Everyone has skeletons in the closet, especially a playboy turned political bigmouth.”

Clooney admitted in 2012 that his sketchy past prevents him from running for political office, per Newsweek: “I didn’t live my life in the right way for politics, you know … I f**ked too many chicks and did too many drugs.”

The Globe cited a source as saying: “George is nervous about what Hunter could spill, and he should be. If any story that’s remotely unsavory gets out, he’ll have a hot mess on his hands!”

Garrett Ziegler, a White House advisor in Trump’s first term and founder of the Marco Polo group which verified, indexed and published the lurid and damning contents of the Hunter Biden laptop, reveled in the irony of the news. In a social media post, he chortled:

“Can Hunter Biden ‘do a digital colonscopy’? He’s too lazy to do any real work but his doodles. Hunter! Don’t call me if you need help. … On the other hand, if Clooney needs help pushing back, there is a whole book written: BidenReport.com. And sales, I might add, have been phenomenal, much better than expectations. Turns out people are very curious, even now, about the total fraud that was the 46th pResident & the pResidency of that fraud.”

