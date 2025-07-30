From Scotland with love; Trump says Wall Street Journal wants to settle

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2025 Real World News



As he was wrapping up his golf-themed tour of Scotland, President Donald Trump noted how he went an entire day without using the term “fake news.”

At the grand opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Trump noted:

“So thank you, everybody, thank you to the media. The media has been terrific, believe it or not. I didn’t use the word ‘fake news’ one time, not one time. Today, they’re not fake news. Today, they’re wonderful news … and they respect what we’ve done, really, at a level that you rarely see nowadays. So, I really, very much, appreciate it.”

The Aberdeen opening came after the U.S. President met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry, where he also hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the unveiling of a tariff deal with the European Union.

“Look, I don’t think you can downplay the importance of soft power,” Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar told reporters during a brief gaggle near the driving range. “We have a soft power relationship as a UK with the U.S., but we have a significant soft power relationship between Scotland and the U.S. … I don’t think we leverage it anywhere near enough to attract investment, tourism, and export from Scotland. And I think if we can do that with a president who — I believe him when he says he has a love for Scotland, I’ve seen from his family and his business the genuine affection he has for Scotland — if we can use that to work in our national interest, to attract better economic outcomes for people in this country, then fantastic.”

Tourism from the United States is a major part of the Scottish economy, with American visitors accounting for 20% of all overseas trips to Scotland and 34% of all overseas spending in Scotland in 2023, according to Visit Scotland.

“To have the president of the United States, the first minister of Scotland [John Swinney] and, yesterday, the prime minister all here together shines a wonderful light on our sport,” PGA European Tour CEO Guy Kinnings said during the Aberdeen event. “Their presence is validation of the appeal of golf, both as a sport and as an industry. Hosting professional golf tournaments brings global exposure, as well as proven economic and social benefits for host venues and for regions.”

Trump did take offense with the wind turbines being erected in the North Sea adjacent to his Aberdeen courses — “some of the ugliest you’ve ever seen,” as he put it this week — and called for the British government to expand oil drilling.

“North Sea Oil is a treasure chest for the United Kingdom,” Trump wrote on social media on Tuesday. “The taxes are so high, however, that it makes no sense. They have essentially told drillers and oil companies that, ‘we don’t want you’. Incentivize the drillers, fast. A vast fortune to be made for the UK, and far lower energy costs for the people!”

Meanwhile, Trump said the Wall Street Journal may be ready to settle his lawsuit against the outlet:

