‘Free at last!’ Released videos ‘indelibly’ flip narrative on January 6, 2021

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2023

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night unveiled video footage that directly contradicted the narrative continuously repeated by Democrats and their corporate media allies of a “deadly insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump said Carlson had delivered “on one of the biggest ‘scoops’ as a reporter in U.S. history” and in a Truth Social Post demanded: ‘LET THE JANUARY 6 PRISONERS GO’. Their charges and convictions were based on a “giant lie,” he said.

In the first in what he said would be a series of revelations from the J6 videos, Carlson tore down three stories that the Left has pushed hard since the breach of the Capitol Building.

The first highlight showed that Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who is currently in federal prison, was not the out-of-control rioter Democrats and major media made him out to be. Chansley did not interrupt any proceedings and was escorted throughout the Capitol by police.

The second highlight was of the so-called “murder” of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. The video showed Sicknick, a Trump supporter, wearing a helmet and walking inside the Capitol after he was said by The New York Times to have been “bludgeoned to death” with a fire extinguisher by the mob outside. No police were killed by protesters as news anchors have constantly reported. Sicknick died of a stroke.

The third highlight revealed that Ray Epps, widely believed to have had ties to federal agencies, lied to the January 6 Committee, yet the members issued a statement supporting Epps, allegedly an Oath Keeper leader.

At 2:12 p.m., Epps sent a text to his nephew claiming to have helped orchestrate the breach of the Capitol. He told the Committee he was back at his hotel room when he sent the message. The video shows he was still at the Capitol — and the video was available to show the Committee he was lying. Instead of being treated as a suspect, Epps was considered “an ally,” according to Carlson.

“You may not think that’s a big deal, but people have been put in prison for as much in the January 6 probe,” PJ Media’s Victoria Taft noted.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in a Telegram post: “DOJ and Democrats used J6 to target and persecute MAGA Americans. Plain & simple. And while J6 defendants are still persecuted, Antifa is coordinating violent attacks against police. DOJ/Merrick Garland refuse to take action because the same people who fund Antifa terrorists are funding the Democrat party.”

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post: “The New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened. The Unselect Committee was a giant SCAM, and has now unequivocally been stamped as CRIMINAL FABRICATORS OF THIS MOST IMPORTANT DAY. Pelosi & McConnell failed on security. The Police story is sad and difficult to watch. ‘Trump’ and most others are totally innocent, LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!”

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec wrote in a Telegram post: “We were never supposed to know …. How many DC judges and DOJ attorneys suppressed this footage from men who were sent behind bars?”

Carlson noted that the videos had been released 26 months after the fact and that “no one in Washington, DC, including the media” wanted average Americans to see them. The House Select Committee investigating January 6 viewed the videos and lied about what they saw, he charged.

Republicans Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney lied about events which led to the imprisonment of innocent Americans without bail in Washington, DC. “Nothing they say should ever be taken seriously again,” Carlson said.

New York Post reporter Miranda Devine asked why the footage not provided to J6 defendants “for their use as exculpatory evidence?”

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie told Carlson on Monday: “My perceptions changed [by your footage] and I was there . . . We need a complete catalog of all the feds that were there.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson access to more than 44,000 hours of J6 video.

Trump noted: “Great courage shown by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in releasing the surveillance footage to Tucker Carlson so that our Country, and indeed the World, can see what really went on during the January 6th events. A whole new, and completely opposite, picture has now been indelibly painted. The Unselect Committee LIED, and should be prosecuted for their actions. Nancy & Mitch were a disaster on Security. Thank you Kevin and Tucker. FREE AT LAST!!!”

Tucker Carlson releases footage claiming that the QAnon Shaman was escorted by police throughout the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot. pic.twitter.com/SHBjGYspBz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2023

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson has obtained footage of Brian Sicknick walking around the Capitol healthy after the media claimed he had been killed by Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/Vd5sEu6oqS — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 7, 2023

Wow! Tucker Carlson just released Jan 6 Footage showing Ray Epps lied in his Testimony and Democrats Knew it! pic.twitter.com/VcYCyK3g7e — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_the_Dr) March 7, 2023

