Four years later, Trump and GOP are proactively fighting voting irregularities

In 2020, Joe Biden allegedly won Pennsylvania and claimed its 19 electoral votes by about 1 percentage point over Donald Trump. Republicans were unsuccessful in challenging the vote after Election Day.

In 2024, “the push to cast doubt on the state’s electoral system is already well under way,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The GOP has already been successful in one pre-Election Day challenge. After officials reportedly shut down an early voting line to receive a mail-in ballot in Bucks County some three hours early, the Trump campaign filed suit and a Pennsylvania judge ruled on Wednesday that the deadline would be extended through Friday. The last day was originally Tuesday.

“Defendants actions in turning away voters who sought to apply for a mail-in ballot and receive one in person before the deadline of 5:00 pm on October 29, 2024 violated the Pennsylvania Election Code,” the order from Judge Jeffrey Trauger read. “Defendants shall permit any persons who wishes to apply for, receive, vote, and return a mail-in ballot to appear at the Elections Bureau office and do so during normal business hours before the close of business on November 1, 2024.”

Republicans have also pointed to irregularities in Lancaster, and York counties.

“We caught them CHEATING BIG in Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Must announce and PROSECUTE, NOW! This is a CRIMINAL VIOLATION OF THE LAW. STOP VOTER FRAUD! CHECK OUT KAMALA’S NEW SLEAZEBAG LAWYER. WE ARE ON THEM ALL THIS TIME! Who would have ever thought that our Country is so CORRUPT?”

Authorities in Lancaster County, about 70 miles west of Philadelphia, said they were investigating about 2,500 possible fraudulent voter-registration applications submitted to the elections board on the cusp of the registration deadline. The workers noticed irregularities, didn’t process the applications and referred them to law enforcement.

“Staff noticed that numerous applications appeared to have the same handwriting (and) were filled out on the same day,” District Attorney Heather Adams said during a press conference. “The confirmed indicators of fraud that detectives came across were inaccuracies with the addresses listed on the applications, fake and false personal identification information, as well as false names. Also, applications that had names that did not match the provided Social Security information.”

Adams said the materials sometimes included correct personal information, but when the individuals were contacted by investigators, they reported they did not request the application forms. She estimated that about 60% of the applications were fraudulent, News 8 reported.

In York County, which neighbors Lancaster County across the Susquehanna River, county commissioners are looking into suspicious “election-related materials from a third-party organization.”

“We are committed to ensuring the integrity, safety and security of our elections. The York County Office of Elections and Voter Registration has received a large delivery containing thousands of election-related materials from a third-party organization,” York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said in a statement.

The statement continued: “Those materials appear to include completed voter registration forms, as well as mail-in ballot applications. As with all submissions, our staff follows a process for ensuring all voter registrations and mail-in ballot requests are legal. That process is currently underway. If suspected fraud is identified, we will alert the District Attorney’s Office, which will then conduct an investigation. We will have no further comment until our internal review has been completed.”

Wheeler added that an “overabundance of registrations from one particular organization” set off alarm bells for election officials.

In Michigan, the Gateway Pundit’s Patty McMurray reported on Wednesday that election integrity analysts claim they have proof of 208,075 ballot cases by 82,674 voters. This comes out to 125,428 extra votes that were cast and counted in Michigan, the report said.

The Gateway Pundit cited data analyst Tim Vetter and founder of Check My Vote, Phani Mantravadi, as saying they discovered the extra votes by tracking the Daily Absentee Voter Reports.

Also in Michigan, according to a report by The Detroit News, a 19-year-old University of Michigan student from China who is not a U.S. citizen voted in the general election on Sunday.

Using only a school ID and proof of residency, he was able to cast a ballot as a foreigner who is temporarily residing in the United States.

The report said the Chinese student was caught, but only because he came back to the clerk after he had already cast his vote and asked to have his ballot back.

The individual is being charged with perjury—making a false statement on an affidavit to secure voter registration—and being an unauthorized elector who attempted to vote. According to Michigan law, the latter allegation is a felony punishable by up to four years behind bars and a fine of up to $2,000.

The noncitizen’s vote, however, will count in the Nov. 5 election. Michigan only uses tabulators to count the votes, once a ballot has been sent through the electronic counting device, it becomes an anonymous ballot and is impossible to retrieve.

