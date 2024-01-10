Four-time deported illegal charged in drunk driving crash that killed Colorado mom, son

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 10, 2024

An illegal alien who has been deported four times and has four previous drunk driving convictions has been charged in the drunk driving crash that killed a Colorado mother and her teenage son last month.

Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas, a 37-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested and charged with killing 46-year-old Melissa Powell and her 16-year-old son, Riordan Powell, in Broomfield, Colorado, on Dec. 12.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed Menjivar-Alas’s illegal alien status and his repeated illegal re-entry into the United States despite being deported four times.

Between 2007 and 2019, Menjivar-Alas had four drunk driving convictions in Boulder County, Colorado, The Daily Caller reported.

Just days before the crash that killed Melissa Powell and Riordan Powell, Menjivar-Alas had been given a slap on the wrist by a county judge in another drunk driving case. Despite the four previous drunk driving convictions, he was sentenced to probation, community service, and work release in the Dec. 8 case.

ICE officials told the Daily Caller that Menjivar-Alas had been deported from the U.S. in June 2009, June 2012, November 2014, and January 2015 before ultimately illegally re-entering.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, Menjivar-Alas was drunk driving at the time of the crash, going at least 80 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, and crossing double yellow center lines before hitting Melissa Powell and Riordan Powell.

Melissa Powell died at the scene, while Riordan Powell died later at a nearby hospital.

Police allege that Menjivar-Alas’s vehicle reeked of alcohol and that there were beer cans and open beer cases with missing beer cans on the floor. When Menjivar-Alas later took a blood-alcohol test, his level was 0.249, which is three times the legal limit, police said.

Menjivar-Alas has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of drunk driving. His next scheduled court date is Jan. 18.

