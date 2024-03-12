Former Special Counsel Hur pressured by White House; Classified documents found in 7 locations

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2024

Special Counsel Robert Hur in congressional testimony on Tuesday revealed that Joe Biden’s “willfully retained” classified documents were found in seven locations.

“We identified evidence that President Biden willfully retained classified materials after the end of his Vice Presidency, when he was a private citizen,” Hur told the House Judiciary Committee.

Hur also told the committee that the Biden White House had pressured him to edit his report on the Biden’s handling of classified documents before it was made public.

“Did the White House get the report before the report was made public?” committee chairman Jim Jordan asked.

“We did provide a draft of the report to the White House counsel’s office and members of the president’s personal counsel team for their review,” Hur replied.

Asked if the White House “tried to weigh in with your investigation on elements of that report and get the report changed,” Hur said that officials did, in fact, “request certain edits and changes to the draft report.”

During North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s line of questioning in Tuesday’s hearing, Hur confirmed that federal authorities located classified documents in seven locations:

“Mr. Hur, classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center?” Armstrong asked.

“That’s correct,” Hur replied.

“They were found in President Biden’s garage?” Armstrong asked.

“In Wilmington, Delaware, yes,” Hur responded.

“And in his basement den?” Armstrong asked.

“Also in the same home, yes,” Hur said.

“And his main floor office?” Armstrong asked.

“Correct,” Hur replied.

“And his third-floor den?” Armstrong asked.

“Correct,” Hur again said.

“At the University of Delaware?” Amstrong asked.

“Correct,” Hur replied.

“And at the Biden Institute?” Armstrong asked finally.

“Correct,” Hur said.

Former President Donald Trump said in response to Hur’s testimony:

“Big day in Congress for the Biden Documents Hoax. He had many times more documents, including classified documents, than I, or any other president, had. He had them all over the place, with ZERO supervision or security. He does NOT come under the Presidential Records Act, I DO. He had many docs in CHINATOWN, and they were moved all over the place, and heavily used. My boxes were moved by GSA, were secure, most carried clothing, shoes, sporting equipment, kitchen ‘stuff,’ newspapers, pictures, magazines, awards, etc. The DOJ gave Biden, and virtually every other person and President, a free pass. Me, I’m still fighting!!! MAGA.”

Hur, who described Biden in his report as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” said he could not charge Biden with “willfully retaining” classified documents due to “insufficient evidence.”

During Biden’s interview with Hur, he could not remember when his son Beau Biden died or when he was vice president, according to a transcript of Hur’s interview obtained by Breitbart News.

Matt Gaetz: “Joe Biden said, ‘I guarantee I did not share classified information.’ That’s not true, is it?” Hur: “That is inconsistent with the findings.” pic.twitter.com/OXQq3FzNKT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 12, 2024

