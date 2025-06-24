Former NY Times abortion writer — now, family reporter — hits Sec. Duffy, large families

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 24, 2025 Real World News



In a June 23 article, the new family reporter for The New York Times scolded Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for … having too many kids?

The picture becomes clearer when you know that the reporter, Caroline Kitchener, was formerly the Times’ abortion writer.

In her June 23 hit piece, Kitchener accuses Duffy of allowing his personal convictions about large families to influence his policy as head of the Department of Transportation.

Kitchener refers to Duffy as the “MTV Reality Star in Trump’s Cabinet Who Wants You to Have More Kids.” Duffy appeared on “The Real World: Boston” in 1997, and “Road Rules: Allstars” the following year, where he met his future wife, Rachel Campos. They have nine children.

The piece claims the Duffys “positioned themselves as the poster family for the administration’s agenda to raise the birthrate and promote a conservative view of traditional family values.”

Kitchener states that Duffy’s “policies and perspectives are shaped by the conviction that women should be having more children. Early in his tenure at the Transportation Department, Mr. Duffy signed a controversial memo pledging to prioritize transportation funding for regions with higher birthrates and marriage rates — an approach that Democratic senators have called ‘deeply frightening’ and ‘disturbingly dystopian.’ ”

Duffy responded, saying Kitchener “is genuinely disturbed that I’m happily married, have nine kids, and—brace yourself—didn’t abort any of them.”

Duffy continued: “Among the hard-hitting questions she harassed my team with: did I consider aborting one of my daughters, what color plaid my siblings and I wore as children, whether I drive a minivan, and bizarre fact-checks on an old reality show. Pulitzer stuff, truly.”

“I’m laser focused on making transportation great again,” Duffy added. “While they obsess over my beautiful family, I’m working for yours.”

Red State’s Sister Toldjah noted: “This is the same New York Times, of course, that had little to nothing to say about “devoted grandfather” Joe Biden ignoring his seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts, until their columnist, Maureen Dowd, finally put the Bidens on blast in July 2023.

“All of that said, in the aftermath of the ‘MTV Reality Star in Trump’s Cabinet Who Wants You to Have More Kids’ article, we look forward to a future ‘Willie Brown’s Ex Mulls California Gubernatorial Run’ write-up on former Vice President Kamala Harris. Your rules, NY Times. Your rules.”

Nothing demonstrates the plight of unhappy liberal women quite like this article trying to scandalize Sean Duffy for… *checks notes* settling down and having a big family pic.twitter.com/ag7q7sbJAZ — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) June 23, 2025

The NYT just published a hit piece on my family, accusing my dad of using us as political props for his career. The writer, Caroline Kitchener, is an abortion reporter who now claims to be a “family” journalist. But it’s clear she hates family, given how much the size of ours… pic.twitter.com/AkiicQXodp — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) June 23, 2025

Beat The Press