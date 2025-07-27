Former journalist and inmate raises questions on Epstein prison cameras, doubts suicide

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2025 Real World News



A former journalist who was once an inmate at New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) said he has “problems with the narrative” that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself at the facility.

Martin Gottesfeld told the Breaking Points podcast that while he was at the MCC before El Chapo’s stay and Epstein’s arrival, from November 2016 to February 2017, he was familiar with it and the cameras in the cells and hallways.

Gottesfeld noted there was a “camera in every cell” at the MCC, but that “problem is guys cover them up” as no one wants to be observed using the toilet. He expressed skepticism that the cameras and drives for the hallway outside his cell were not working as it was one floor below the national security area where inmates have no attorney client privilege and are watched constantly.

“They are saying the floor below it had no working cameras and the drives were bad. Epstein died one month two months after El Chapo left? It strike me as very unlikely the cameras would be allowed to get into that position and scary if in fact they were.”

Gottesfeld was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for his alleged role in a cyberattack on Boston Children’s Hospital which kept Justina Pelletier in its custody and would not allow her to return home from February 2013 to June 2014.

Gottesfeld said that “generally speaking” he has “problems with the narrative” that Epstein “took his own life.” First, he had the money for top attorneys as did Sean “Diddy” Combs. Secondly, “he had no shortage of people that he could have informed on” and stood a good chance of cutting a deal with the current or future administrations.

The interview with Gottesfeld:

Meanwhile, an attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell reveled on Friday after their client’s meeting with the Department of Justice that Maxwell gave authorities information about “100 different people” linked to Epstein.

Per the New York Post, attorney David Oscar Markus said that Maxwell was “asked about everything possible you could imagine — everything.”

He added, “This was the first opportunity she’s ever been given to answer questions about what happened. The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein and she’s the person who’s answering those questions.”

He said that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had “every single question” answered by Maxwell, who declined to plead the Fifth.

“If she lies they could charge her with lying,” Marcus said at one point, to which a reporter replied, “They did charge her with lying.” Marcus noted that the two perjury counts Maxwell had been charged with were dropped by the feds after her conviction.

Maxwell’s attorney also said that they hope Trump “exercises the [pardon] power in the right and just way.” Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes. Trump was asked about the possibility on Friday after he landed in Scotland, to which he said, “I really have nothing to say about it.”

