Former fire chief died at Trump rally shielding his family

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old retired fire chief from Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania, was killed at Saturday’s Trump rally by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Comperatore, who was sitting behind former President Donald Trump when Crooks opened fire, was shielding his wife and daughter from the bullets when he was struck. Fellow audience members tried to save his life but the damage was too severe.

Allyson Comperatore, his daughter, attended the rally with her parents, and honored him on social media saying: “He died a real-life super hero.”

Allyson wrote on Facebook: “What was supposed to be an exciting day we all looked forward to (especially my dad), turned into the most traumatizing experiences someone could imagine.

“He was the best dad a girl could ask for. He was a man of God, loved Jesus fiercely, and also looked after our church and our members as family.

“The media will not tell you that he died a real-life super hero. They are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us. He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us. And I want nothing more than to cry on him and tell him thank you.”

Corey’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer posted on social media: “The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most.

“He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable.

“My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

Two other rally attendees were injured on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania State Police identified the second victim as 57-year-old David Dutch, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, who is currently listed in stable condition.

The third victim was identified as 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. He is also listed in stable condition.

Trump’s campaign launched a GoFundMe in support of the victims and their families of the rally shooting. It has already topped $2 million.

Your Choice