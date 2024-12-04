Former FBI agent convicted of stealing from J6 defendant during raid

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 4, 2024

A former FBI agent has been convicted of stealing cash and other valuables from cases he worked on, including a raid on a J6 defendant.

While detailed with the bureau’s Houston field office, Nicholas Anthony Williams, 37, stole money and property from multiple residences while executing search warrants in his official capacity, the Department of Justice said.

A plea agreement lists several instances in which Williams stole cash totaling nearly $10,000 as well as several silver bars which he had attempted to sell to another individual, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

One of Williams’s victims was Alexander Fan, a Houston college student who was sentenced to 12 months probation for peacefully protesting in the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Fan’s home was subject to an FBI search after his arrest on non-violent trespassing misdemeanors in June 2023. According to court filings released before Fan’s plea hearing, the college student reported to the FBI that a number of items — including cash and silver bars — were missing from his bedroom. “These items were not seized pursuant to the warrants,” the court filing states.

Williams was also accused of stealing multiple cell phones from the FBI and providing false statements regarding a number of fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card, according to the indictment.

Williams admitted to five thefts in total, the first being in 2020, when he “embezzled and wrongfully converted” $1,200 he seized while he was executing a December 2020 search warrant in Houston. He also admitted to taking $1,500 cash and several silver bars from Van’s residence, in addition to two additional thefts in 2023. He also admitted to stealing $4,000 in cash while executing a search warrant on a residence in 2022.

Since 2019, Williams worked as an FBI special agent in the Houston field office where he served on both the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen accepted Williams’s guilty plea on Monday and will impose sentencing Jan. 13, 2025. At that time, Williams faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Williams was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

