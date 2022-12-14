Former DNI: Biden an even greater national security threat to U.S. than China

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2022

Over the last year he served as Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, John Ratcliffe said he saw enough intelligence to be convinced that China was the greatest security threat to the United States.

Over the last 8 months, however, Ratcliffe said the ineptitude of Joe Biden and his national security apparatus are the greatest threat.

During an interview with Fox News host Mark Levin, Ratcliffe spoke about Biden’s surrender in Afghanistan and how every foreign policy move Team Biden has made since then has been a disaster.

“So my question to you is, what has Joe Biden done to America’s national security?” Levin asked.

“Well, Mark, to your point, first on Afghanistan, I hope that it’s just something that has an impact for decades, I hope it’s not centuries. It’s the most profound loss for the United States certainly in our lifetime,” Ratcliffe began.

“But one of my concerns there, and this goes to your larger question about what has Joe Biden done to our national security, he has very clearly harmed it, but in so many respects beyond Afghanistan. But this most recent, most painful, most colossal, epic failure in Afghanistan has literally breathed life into the radical Islamic terrorist movement not just in Afghanistan but around the world. We won’t know the consequences of how bad they really are for a long, long time to come, who he has inspired, and what groups morph out of what they see as a victory of epic proportions over the great Satan, the United States,” Ratcliffe added.

“So, that is just part of it. But to your larger question, Mark, you know, I wrote an article as the Director of National Intelligence saying that China was our number one national security threat, I did that as I was walking out the door based on the fact that I’m the person who saw more intelligence than anyone else in the country over the last year and China very much is that existential threat to our country,” he said.

“But if I had to write that op-ed today, I would tell you that I think the greatest national security threat, at least in the short-term, is Joe Biden and our national security apparatus. And the reason I say that I am not trying to be glib or hyperbolic, but Mark, they have literally gotten everything wrong for 8 straight months with respect to China, Russia, Iran, and throughout the Middle East, now including Afghanistan, it goes on and on,” he continued.

“Literally, they are batting zero, they’re striking out at every turn, and it’s having a profound, grave impact on our national security and our national security posture. And you know, I hope that people don’t misunderstand or question the United States’ resolve in the long-term, but I think that everyone has good reason to question the United States’ resolve in the short-term,” Ratcliffe argued.

