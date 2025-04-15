Former Congressman Curt Weldon unleashes on the ‘scumbags’ that covered up 9/11, ended his career

by WorldTribune Staff, April 15, 2025 Real World News



Curt Weldon was the elected representative of Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District from 1987-2007. He was set to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee when he questioned the 9/11 report’s accuracy.

The feds came down hard on Weldon, essentially ending his career and upending his and his family’s lives.

Weldon’s interview with Tucker Carlson was posted to X on Monday.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael T. Flynn wrote on Telegram: “Another Tucker Carlson amazing interview. Well worth watching. We all need to applaud the courage and perseverance of a servant of our government (former Congressman Curt Weldon), who was an original truth teller. Back in the day post 9-11 attacks on our country, Curt tried to tell the truth. His life and his family’s life were destroyed … It is worth watching the entire interview to learn where and why we are the way we are today. Many lives were changed on 9-11. Mine included.”

After twenty years in congress, Curt Weldon was about to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9-11 report. In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political… pic.twitter.com/vxiDRI8pfz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 14, 2025

