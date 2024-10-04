Foreign enemies ‘on the march’ against divided America, warn 200 retired admirals, generals

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A group of more than 200 retired admirals and generals on Monday endorsed Donald Trump for president, saying the GOP candidate is a “proven leader who will secure our border, repulse our adversaries, revitalize our economy and keep America safe and strong.”

“Today our Nation has never been more divided as the cultural war, supported by the Democratic party, divides our citizens into conflicting groups,” stated the endorsement letter from Flag Officers 4 America. “Recent evidence is the widespread riots on university campuses with students and faculty supporting terrorist organizations, Hamas and Hezbollah, blatantly flying their flags on American soil and burning our U.S. national flag.”

“While this divisive domestic strife is dividing our Country, our foreign enemies have been on the march, taking advantage of the political/social disorder in America,” they said.

The letter continued: “The influx of countless millions of unvetted illegals from 160 countries, including ~100,000 Chinese, most of military age, plus thousands of criminals and terrorists, place America at great risk … Border security is national security.

“We must ask: ‘Is our national security stronger or weaker today than four years ago?’ The answer is clear. We urge our fellow Americans to join us in supporting the election of Donald J. Trump for president. Our future is at stake.”

(Read the letter in its entirety here.)

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future