For the record: Enough fake news, read my book, says Melania

Writing for The Hill on Jan. 21, 2021, Joe Concha noted: “Melania Trump had style. She had grace. But the media and entertainment industries largely hated her husband. So, instead of simply focusing on him, they extended the food-fight to someone who deserved much, much better.”

As she prepares for a possible return to the White House, the former first lady said it is time to publish the “truth” about her life, experiences, and relationship with her husband.

Skyhorse Publishing plans to release the 256-page “Melania” on Oct. 8. Pre-order prices start at $40 and jump to $150 for a signed version.

