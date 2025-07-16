For second time this month, Iranians arrested attempting to cross northern border

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 16, 2025

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday arrested five Iranians who were attempting to illegally cross the U.S.-Canada border.

“They are currently detained and pending removal proceedings,” CBP said. “Border security is national security and directly correlates to public safety. Swanton Sector Agents remain vigilant and committed to protecting our borders and enforcing immigration laws.”

The Swanton Sector provides law enforcement support for the State of Vermont; Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, and Herkimer counties of New York; and Coos, Grafton, and Carroll counties of New Hampshire.

The Iranians were arrested attempting to cross the border near a rural town in Vermont, CBP said.

Earlier this month, Border Patrol agents in Champlain, New York stopped a minivan near Mooers Forks and discovered five Iranian nationals and two Uzbek nationals inside, according to a statement from CBP’s Swanton Sector. The group was taken into custody after reports of suspicious activity were received.

Earlier this month, a counterterrorism expert told Fox News Digital that Iranian terrorist sleeper cells could be hiding in plain sight.

“Where these sleeper cells may be is in plain sight,” former FBI special agent and terrorism task force member Jonathan Gilliam said. “And that’s the real terrifying part of this is that putting people in place, as we’ve seen over the past four years, everyone’s scrambling because certain amounts of people could come in here and get in here.”

The U.S. military crippled several Iranian nuclear sites after targeted airstrikes on June 22. After the strikes, Iranian leaders put a bounty on U.S. President Donald Trump, Geostrategy-Direct.com reported on Tuesday.

