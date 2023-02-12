For sale: ‘The people’s house’; George Soros has a major stake in America’s future

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2023

Leftist billionaire George Soros, by far the largest political donor in the 2022 midterms, is already giving Democrats a leg up for 2024 with an infusion of $50 million.

Democracy PAC, which has served as one of Soros’ major political spending vehicles since 2019, received the cash from Soros in December, according to a Federal Elections Commission filing.

“While no one was looking, George Soros snuck another $50 MILLION into the radical Left’s pockets for 2024,” former President Donald Trump said via his the Trump Save America PAC.

Soros is “buying full access to the White House and pushing hardworking Americans back into the shadows,” Trump said. “When I was your President, the White House was the People’s House.”

Trump noted that his administration “brought American jobs back home, took care of our citizens, secured our border, defended your rights, repaid our veterans, stayed out of pointless wars, revived those three beautiful words, ‘Made in America,’ and preserved our way of life. And that’s why globalists like Soros are willing to pay an arm and a leg to keep me out of the White House.”

In January 2022, Soros seeded Democracy PAC with $125 million. Soros’s son, Alexander, has served as the PAC’s president.

Soros contributed over $128 million to the 2022 midterms, $61 million more than the next largest donor. Most of his funding went to the super PAC Democracy II, which backs leftist causes and Democrat candidates.

Richard Uihlein, the Wisconsin shipping-supply magnate, and his wife Elizabeth, contributed $67 million to Republican candidates.

“If we are going to have a democracy that works for everyone, we need to greatly curb the influence of billionaire money in our politics,” said Frank Clemente, executive director at Americans for Tax Fairness.

Sam Bankman-Fried donated $40 million in the 2022 midterms, most of it to a super PAC he created called Protect Our Future. The super PAC supported Congressional Democrat primary candidates who held favorable positions on cryptocurrency regulation.

Bankman-Fried was arrested on Dec. 12 at his luxury apartment in the Bahamas, where FTX was based until it filed for bankruptcy in November. An eight-count indictment charged him with a multiyear scheme that defrauded customers and lenders, and with violations of federal campaign finance laws.

Before his scheme was uncovered, Bankman-Fried had said he could spend up to $1 billion in the 2024 election.

