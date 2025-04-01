Following Trump order, hundreds of thousands of illegal voters removed from rolls by states

by WorldTribune Staff, April 1, 2025 Real World News



Following the election integrity executive order President Donald Trump signed last week, Republican-led states are removing hundreds of thousands of illegal voters from their rolls.

Idaho and Missouri reported finding inactive, ineligible, or deceased voters, in addition to duplicates and voters who moved. More than 300,000 registrations were removed from their voter rolls.

Additionally, Iowa identified nearly 300 non-citizens on the state’s voter rolls and referred them to the Iowa attorney general.

Trump’s order offers assistance to states on maintaining their voter rolls:

“To identify unqualified voters registered in the States: the Secretary of Homeland Security shall, consistent with applicable law, ensure that State and local officials have, without the requirement of the payment of a fee, access to appropriate systems for verifying the citizenship or immigration status of individuals registering to vote or who are already registered.”

The order added that Homeland Security and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) “shall review each State’s publicly available voter registration list and available records concerning voter list maintenance activities … alongside Federal immigration databases and State records requested, including through subpoena where necessary and authorized by law, for consistency with Federal requirements.”

Within three months of the order, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is to give “the Attorney General complete information on all foreign nationals who have indicated on any immigration form that they have registered or voted in a Federal, State, or local election, and shall also take all appropriate action to submit to relevant State or local election officials such information.”

The executive order also requires the attorney general to “take appropriate action with respect to States that fail to comply with the list maintenance requirements of the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act.”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

WISCONSIN: There is a very important Referendum (Question 1) on the Ballot to amend the State Constitution to require VOTER ID. This, and other Election Integrity measures, including banning Drop Boxes, and Same Day Voting with Paper Ballots, can only happen if you GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY! For State Supreme Court, make sure to Vote for America First Patriot, Brad Schimel, against Susan Crawford, a Radical Left Liberal, with a History of letting child molesters and rapists off easy. She will be one of the most Liberal Judges ever elected, which would be a DISASTER for Wisconsin and, the United States of America. SO IMPORTANT — PLEASE GET OUT AND VOTE YES ON QUESTION 1, AND VOTE FOR BRAD SCHIMEL TO THE SUPREME COURT. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://swampthevoteusa.com/wisconsin-supreme-court/

