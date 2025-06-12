Follow the masks: Insurrection investigation records first arrest

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2025 Real World News



Can the FBI prosecute the shadowy individuals orchestrating a replay of the Left’s violent anti-Trump protests of 2020 as it has vowed it will do?

Video footage taken by a Fox affiliate during the Los Angeles riots on Tuesday showed dozens of activists gathered around a truck to grab “Bionic Shield” face masks.

“This is a worrying sight,” Fox11 anchor Elex Michaelson reacted to the clip. “It certainly seems like gear you’d wear if you’re preparing for conflict with police. Who is funding this?”

The FBI on Thursday reported it arrested an alleged riot leader who helped distribute the face shields.

It’s a start. Will the FBI aggressively follow the money trail?

The FBI nabbed Alejandro Theodoro Orellana on Thursday morning. He faces a charge of conspiracy to commit civil disorders, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said on X.

“We are moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in organizing and/or supporting civil disorder in Los Angeles,” said Essayli.

The FBI said it has also set its sights on a masked thug identified as 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna, who was allegedly seen on camera hurling bricks at federal law enforcement authorities as they drove by.

“WANTED: Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths,” Essayli said.

Meanwhile, in what many observers noted was likely a confrontation planned for effect, California Democrat state Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday after he reportedly attempted to rush the podium Noem was speaking from.

The Department of Homeland Security wrote on X:

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem. Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands.

“@SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting.”

BREAKING: California Democratic Senator @AlexPadilla4CA just crashed DHS Secretary Noem’s press conference in LA and was forcibly removed. pic.twitter.com/Q2sUWiImAM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

#BREAKING We just saw people arrive in Downtown L.A. with truck loads of Bionic Face Shields that demonstrators quickly grabbed. It certainly seems like gear you’d wear if you’re preparing for conflict with police. Who is funding this? pic.twitter.com/2hZphafOsi — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 10, 2025

