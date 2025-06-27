Follow the dark money; Arrest, identify, and prosecute violent rioters who hate America

Special to WorldTribune, June 27, 2025

Commentary by Laurence F Sanford

Headline-generating chaos that appears aimed at destabilizing American democracy is not as random as some news readers would have us believe.

Such dramas are often funded by organized ideologues including Mexican cartels, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) fronts and agents, Marxists, Islamists, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and unions. What they have in common is opposition to and even hatred of the American civilization of personal freedoms, property rights, and free markets.

The Los Angeles (LA) riots, for example, started when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) served warrants on a Mexican cartel’s drug money laundering operation in LA’s fashion district.

Pre-planned protests organized by the NGO The Indivisible Project (TIP) quickly morphed into riots and chaos. Printed signs and expensive bionic face shields were distributed out of a pickup truck driven by “Teamsters for a Democratic Union” member Alejandra Theodoro Orellana.

Orellana is a purported member of the Brown Berets, a Chicano paramilitary organization founded in Los Angeles in the 1960s, modeled after the Black Panther Party. Largely dormant since the 1980s, the Brown Berets have shown recent activity advocating for Chicano rights and the return of most of the southwestern United States to Mexico.

The 750,000-member California Service Employees International Union (SEIU) president, David Huerta, was arrested in LA for allegedly obstructing federal officers. President Barack Obama bestowed the National Champion of Change award on Huerta in 2014.

The Indivisible Project is a progressive movement formed in 2016 in reaction to the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. The founders are Leah Greenburg and her husband, Ezra Levin. Both are graduates of Carleton College in Minnesota.

Greenberg worked on the congressional staff of Democratic Representative Tom Perriello during the Obama Administration. Perriello later served as Executive Director of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

TIP’s website states, “We are inspired by the 3.5% principle: It only takes 3.5% of the population engaging in sustained strategic protest against authoritarianism to achieve significant political change.”

Other protests against ICE and “No Kings Day” were financed by the dark money network of Arabella Advisors, which includes the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the Immigrant Legal Resources Center (ILRC), the Immigrant Defenders Law Center (ImmDef), and Catholic Charities.

Two of Arabella’s top benefactors – the godfather of dark money, George Soros, and his Open Society, and shadowy Swiss-billionaire Hansjorg Wyss – are anchor investors in Indivisible’s operations.

LinkedIn founder and big tech oligarch Reid Hoffman funded Indivisible’s Truth Brigade (a project to combat supposed right-wing disinformation).

In addition to dark money funding, the organizations receive millions in state and federal grants.

The Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to destabilize America from within are supported by Neville Roy Singham, an American billionaire living in Shanghai. His pro-CCP fronts include the Marxist “Party for Socialism and Liberation” (PSL), a hardcore Marxist group that advocates for the dismantling of American capitalism.

Jodie Evans, co-founder of Code Pink and former Democrat political advisor, is Singham’s wife. When asked on YouTube if she could think of anything negative about China, she said she couldn’t. Singham’s Shanghai office is shared with Chinese media Maku Group, whose goal is to “tell the China story well.”

Islamists seek world domination. American civilization is the main enemy. Protestors wearing keffiyeh head scarves, symbolizing Palestine, shouting “Death to Israel,” are really shouting “Death to America.” It is not a coincidence that American flags are burned in riots.

Summary

America and Western Civilization are under assault by the Red/Green alliance of Marxists and Islamists. Chaos leads to the breakdown in the rule of law. Without order, there is no law. Society falls apart and cannot hold – totalitarianism can then fill the void.

“Everything under heaven is in utter chaos; the situation is excellent,” describes Chairman Mao Zedong of China’s philosophy on using chaos to seize and maintain communist control.

Riots and protests organized by paid professionals aim to fundamentally transform the United States. The FBI and IRS are investigating the money trail. California Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley has introduced legislation to cut off the hundreds of millions in federal and state tax dollars that flow into NGOs and other organizations that organize riots.

Action

Follow the money! The FBI, IRS, and Congress should investigate dark money funding. Arrest, identify, and prosecute violent rioters, especially those in Antifa. Any foreign national participating in violent protests should be expelled from the United States. When cities and/or states are unable to control riots, federal authorities should be invoked to maintain public order.

Peace Through Strength!

Laurence Sanford graduated from Boston College and then served in the U.S. Navy Pacific fleet from 1963 to 1966. He then served as an officer in the clandestine service of the Central Intelligence Agency for over 4 years, including a two-year assignment in Hong Kong. Mr. Sanford serves as a Senior Analyst with the American Security Council Foundation and is also President of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers — Florida Satellite Chapter.