Florida’s message to out-of-staters: New license plate features ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2022

Ron DeSantis, governor of the free state of Florida, announced the creation of new state license plates that will include the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag.

“The free state of Florida has a new license plate for pre-order that benefits the Florida Veterans Foundation and sends a clear message to out-of-state cars, ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ or Florida,” DeSantis said in unveiling the license plate. “Visit your local tax collector to purchase your presale voucher.”

“Don’t Tread On Me” is an expression of freedom and liberty that first originated on the Gadsden Flag, depicting a coiled Rattlesnake getting ready to attack, and used as a cry for independence for the American Colonies when fighting the British.

DeSantis has supported a variety of bills which supporters say champion the spirit of “Don’t Tread On Me”, including the Parental Rights In Education bill (which critics falsely call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill), which seeks to protect young children from “classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade.”

In the last legislative session, the state Senate passed House Bill 5 which will ban abortion in Florida after 15 weeks.

DeSantis has signed House Bill 7065 into law, which works to promote and strengthen the role of the father in a child’s life. The bill seeks to provide fathers with resources and support to encourage them to play a role in their children’s lives.

DeSantis also signed into law the “No Patient Left Alone” Act, which will require hospitals and other health facilities to allow families to visit patients.

When leftist California Gov. Gavin Newsom began running attack ads in Florida promoting California as the real “free state,” DeSantis pointed out that it was actually California citizens who are among those leading the exodus to the South.

“I was born and raised in this state, and until the last few years, I rarely, if ever, saw a California license plate in the State of Florida. You now see a lot of them,” DeSantis said. “I can tell you, if you go to California, you ain’t seeing very many Florida license plates.”

