Florida judge rejects Bill Gates-backed company’s plea, upholds state’s ban on lab-grown meat

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2024 Real World News



A federal judge in Florida upheld a law enacted by the state legislature which bans the sale and distribution of lab-grown or “cultivated” meat.

Chief Judge Mark E. Walker of the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Florida ruled that since the USDA has yet to issue specific standards for cell-based meats, Florida has the authority to regulate the products as it deems appropriate.

“The law specifically prohibits companies from selling any meat or food product developed from cultured animal cells, like those grown in bioreactors,” Dr. Joseph Mercola reported on Monday.

Upside Foods, a company at the center of cultivated meat technology, petitioned the court for an injunction to stop the ban’s enforcement, arguing that its lab-grown chicken should be treated like conventional poultry under federal law. Under Florida’s new regulations, these products are banned from markets statewide.

“We are not surprised by the judge’s rejection of Upside’s preliminary injunction,” Florida state Sen. Jay Collins told Children’s Health Defense. “The dangers of cultivated meat far outweigh any misleading environmental claims. Floridians will not be lectured by billionaires like Bill Gates on how to feed their families.”

Gates is an investor in Upside Foods, a California-based company that grows meat, poultry, and seafood from animal cells.

In a 2021 interview, Gates said: “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

For Upside Foods, the judge’s ruling “means any continued efforts to distribute their products in Florida could result in criminal penalties, civil fines and stop-sale orders. With this ruling, the court’s stance signals support for traditional meat production over cell-cultured alternatives in the Sunshine State,” Mercola wrote.

Timely: Defund Fake News

Federal law defines poultry products as any carcass or product made from a bird. Judge Walker ruled that definition does not clearly encompass cultivated meats developed from cells instead of whole animals. Without a precise federal standard for cultivated meats, the judge ruled that Florida’s law could stand because it does not directly contradict any federal law regarding poultry.

Mercola noted: “Fake meats are not primarily about health or environmental benefits; instead, they’re a means to phase out traditional farming and replace it with ultraprocessed, patent-controlled food products. If government and corporate entities gain control over food production through lab-grown options, they ultimately gain more control over the people.

“Further, lab-grown meat products are examples of highly processed foods that come with a range of significant health risks. These ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) are a disaster for your health, even if they’re ‘animal-free’ or ‘plant-based.’ ”

The American Free Press is Back!