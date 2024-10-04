Flooding may wipe out early voting in 14 pro-Trump counties, putting NC in play

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, residents in 14 counties in North Carolina lost power, water, and cellphone service. Damage to hundreds of roads left thousands virtually cut off from the rest of the world.

The devastation in North Carolina very well could impact the election, according to Bob Buckley, a reporter from NewsNation affiliate WGHP.

“Early voting is supposed to start in two weeks. I don’t see any way that happens in most of these counties up in the mountains,” Buckley said on NewsNation’s Swing State Spotlight segment on “The Hill.”

“Trump won those (most impacted) 14 counties by more than 90,000 votes in 2020. But he only won the state overall by 75,000 votes. So getting all those voters that are now displaced is gonna be massive to the Republicans for this November,” Buckley added.

The Hill reported on Friday that election officials in North Carolina “say they will do everything in their power to ensure that voters in the crucial presidential swing state will be able to cast their ballots despite the devastation of Hurricane Helene and the destruction of basic infrastructure only about a month before the November election.”

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted: “What incentive do Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have to get Trump voters back on their feet when getting them back on their feet means they will be able to go out and vote against Kamala?”

But Americans are suffering. The Harris team wouldn’t withhold aid over a few thousand votes, would it?

Nolte noted: “What are you, an idiot?

“To win a few votes, Joe and Kamala threw the Southern border wide open to fentanyl, killing a record number of Americans and abetting the sex trafficking of countless little kids.

“To win a few votes, Joe and Kamala want to nuke the Senate filibuster to make baby-killing a ‘right.’

“To win a few votes, Joe and Kamala advocate to permanently mutilate and sterilize underage kids as sacrifices to the LGBTQ+ lobby.

“You don’t think those same people are capable of leaving a bunch of people they see as deplorable, ignorant, gun-and-Bible-clinging, redneck hillbillies without power for a few weeks if it increases the odds of winning a swing state?

“Let me tell you something… If you handed Kamala a red button that would give every Trump voter stomach cancer, she would break a leg running to press it. Then she would press it four more times just to be sure. Then she’d have her husband Doug carry that red button around in his purse just so she could take it out, rub it like a talisman, and cackle at the memory.

“The media would also break a leg to press that red button.”

Nolte resides in Boone, North Carolina. He was writing on day eight of the storm’s aftermath and said there was still no cell or Internet service. He filed his report via Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Writing for The American Mind on Thursday, Will Thibeau noted:

Unfortunately, the military’s dismal response so far shows that they are unwilling to provide for the American people at a time of dire need. Days after Hurricane Helene, the Biden-Harris Administration finally activated up to 1,000 soldiers to support the delivery of food, water, and medicine to isolated communities. But these efforts are too little, too late. Compare this to the military’s response after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when thousands of troops were mobilized within seven hours of receiving orders as the situation spiraled out of control. Apparently, it is not worth a call to the soldiers of the 101st Air Assault Division who are seven hours away. The 2nd Marine Division, which is stationed only a few hours away from Ft. Liberty, is standing by. But the people of North Carolina only seem to be worth sending a small contingent of active duty troops, some phone calls from Delaware, and a few photo opportunities.

And possibly thousands of fewer votes for Donald Trump.

Focused: …. Who’s Counting the Votes? …. Recent Hits

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future