Flashback: Richard Jewell’s 1997 testimony to the House Judiciary Committee; Sound familiar?

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2023

Richard Jewell, the man wrongly named as a suspect by federal investigators and major media for the 1996 bombing at the Atlanta Olympic Games, testified before the House Judiciary Committee on July 30, 1997 and called for an “objective third party” to investigate the FBI and the Department of Justice for their “conduct” which essentially ruined his life.

“I submit to you that the Justice Department can not be trusted to investigate itself,” Jewell told the committee.

Twenty-three years later, the issues raised in his testimony have resurfaced with the prosecution by the Biden Justice Department of the leading opposition presidential candidate. Meanwhile, polls find most American voters want the DOJ-FBI architects of the the Russiagate hoax to be prosecuted.

Hundreds of protesters on Jan. 6, 2021 have like Jewell had their lives upended by an unprecedented and massive federal investigation in what critics are saying is a blatant violation of their First Amendment rights.

Jewell’s attorney Lin Wood writes in a new Telegram post: “I vividly remember the many, many hours I spent with Richard Jewell helping him craft his remarks and testimony before the House Judiciary Committee (conducted in the room where the Watergate hearings were held) which ‘claimed’ to be investigating the wrongdoing of the FBI and the media in their WITCH HUNT against Richard that falsely accused him of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing.”

Wood continued: “Take the time to listen to Richard’s remarks. If they did it to Richard Jewell, they will do it to you.”

Jewel’s testimony before the Judiciary Committee:

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish