First U.S. city to drop Sanctuary policies: Louisville

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2025 Real World News



Democrat mayors and governors who harbor violent criminal illegal aliens have resisted the Trump Administration’s pressure campaign against Sanctuary policies.

Louisville appears to be the first city to fold under the Trump team’s pressure.

“In a major victory for the Department of Justice, the city of Louisville is dropping its sanctuary city policies as a result of a strong written warning from my office,” Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday.

“This should set an example to other cities. Instead of forcing us to sue you — which we will, without hesitation — follow the law, get rid of sanctuary policies, and work with us to fix the illegal immigration crisis.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg said Metro Corrections will return to the pre-2017 practice of giving federal immigration officials 48 hours’ notice before illegal alien inmates are released. Currently, that notice is given 5 to 12 hours in advance.

The news comes just one day after border czar Tom Homan said the Trump Administration is going to “flood the zone” to find criminals in sanctuary jurisdictions across the country.

Greenberg said he made the decision to drop the city’s sanctuary city policies over concerns of potential large-scale immigration raids.

“We do not want to see highly coordinated and often violent federal enforcement action here,” Greenberg said. “Especially in workplaces, residential areas, schools, places of worship, parks, and other areas where law-abiding people gather.”

Greenberg also cited financial risks, saying the city could lose “hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants” if it remains classified as a sanctuary city.

“This change removes Louisville from that list,” he said. “We will best protect our law-abiding immigrant community and our entire city by focusing the Trump Administration’s immigration enforcement actions on the few inmates in our jail who have been arrested for committing crimes and are subject to deportation.”

