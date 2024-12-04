Final House race called: Democrat comes from behind in California District 13

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2024 Real World News



Nearly a full month after the Nov. 5 election, Democrat Adam Gray on Tuesday night was declared the winner over Republican incumbent Rep. John Duarte in the race for California’s District 13 House seat.

Gray’s reported win, by less than 200 votes according to The Associated Press, leaves Republicans currently with 220 seats, compared to 215 for Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz of Florida and Elise Stefanik of New York, who all won re-election, will not be seated in the 119th Congress in January, leaving the GOP’s margin until special elections are held to fill those seats at a razor-thin 217-215.

As WorldTribune.com reported on Nov. 28, Gray had been trailing behind Duarte for the entirety of the election … until the evening of Nov. 26.

Gray took the lead over Duarte after Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, and other Democrats “cured” ballots, The Gateway Pundit reported.

“President Trump’s Justice Department needs to investigate California’s election,” Cristina Laila wrote for The Gateway Pundit.

Why was month required to count the relatively small vote total (105,554 vs 105,367 for Duarte)?

The Los Angeles Times patiently explained as follows:

The state counts every mail ballot that is postmarked by election day and arrives within a week, and gives voters nearly a month to correct technical issues with their ballots.

Republicans and Democrats waged massive campaigns in the 13th District to count ballots flagged for technicalities, such as a missing signature or a signature that doesn’t match the voter’s information on file. Hundreds of volunteers and campaign staffers went door to door to notify voters and walk them through how to correct the issues, a process known as “curing.”

After trailing in the first three weeks of vote-counting, Gray took the lead Nov. 26 as mail ballots tilted in his favor. Mitchell said his analysis showed that 1,310 registered Republicans in the 13th District fixed technical issues with their ballots, while 2,186 Democrats did — far greater than the race’s 187-vote margin of victory.

Duarte, a businessman and farmer in the Modesto area, would not rule out another bid for political office, Sacramento Bee reported. He defeated Gray in 2022 by 564 votes.

Gaetz resigned his seat after being selected by President-elect Donald Trump for attorney general. Gaetz, though, withdrew from consideration and said he will not be a member of Congress this January.

Waltz was chosen to be Trump’s national security adviser.

Stefanik was selected by Trump to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled the special election to fill the Gaetz and Waltz seats for April 1.

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul has not selected a special election date to fill Stefanik’s seat.

Republicans are expected to win all three special elections.

