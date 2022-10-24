Fentanyl strikes New York City elites via a cocaine delivery service

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2022

Fentanyl is about 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 40% of counterfeit pills tested by the DEA contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

It has been found mixed into everything from heroin to Xanax and Adderall.

And cocaine.

It took that mixture and its deadly effects on New York City’s elite to convince Big Media that fentanyl was more than just an opioid being consumed by tweaked out addicts in flyover country.

The Wall Street Journal on Oct. 23 detailed several deaths attributed to fentanyl that was mixed with cocaine delivered via a service to New York City residents.

“Now that Manhattan elites are dying from fentanyl … the opioid epidemic is now making the news,” conservative activist Lauren Witzke noted in a Telegram post. “Plus really, a cocaine delivery service?”

According to New York City’s health department, of 980 cocaine deaths in 2020, 81% involved fentanyl. The number of people dying from cocaine alone has held steady in the low hundreds.

Overdose deaths hit an annual high of 107,521 people in 2021, according to the CDC, up 51% since 2019. Three-quarters of the 2021 deaths involved fentanyl, the CDC said.

“Law-enforcement officials said dealers often use coffee grinders or other basic equipment to cut drugs and prepare them for sale, which can result in deadly batches,” the Wall Street Journal noted.

New Yorkers are getting these “deadly batches” via a DoorDash-style delivery service.

The Journal noted that Ross Mtangi, a trading executive at Credit Suisse Group AG, left his Manhattan penthouse in March 2021 with his laptop and told his pregnant partner he was going to work. He checked into a nearby hotel where he later texted for cocaine from a delivery service.

After Mtangi, age 40, missed a business meeting, his sister and her partner found him dead at the hotel the next day. Police found on a table in Mtangi’s room translucent black baggies that contained lethal fentanyl mixed in with the cocaine.

The Journal noted that, in the East Village, first-year lawyer Julia Ghahramani, 26, texted the same delivery service the same day as Mtangi. She also died. She had just started her career remotely at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

Social worker Amanda Scher, 38, did the same, the Journal noted. She died in the Greenwich Village apartment she shared with her Chihuahua-Corgi rescue dog. It was a stone’s throw from where she had received her master’s degree at New York University.

“Hey try not to do too much because it’s really strong,” read a text sent to Scher later that night from the delivery number. Ghahramani missed seven calls from the number.

They all died from the illicit fentanyl that had been mixed in with the cocaine.

Cocaine “has long had allure in New York City, where in the 1980s it became associated with jet setting clubbers and elite professionals,” the Journal noted. “Usage estimates in the city remain higher than the roughly 2% national rate of Americans taking the drug annually for the past two decades.”

Traffickers in fentanyl “have found it is easy and inexpensive to make,” the Journal added. “The illicit form has spread throughout the illegal drug market, turning up in heroin as well as pills stamped out to look like oxycodone or Adderall and other drugs. Dealers also cut it into cocaine, a stimulant, to be more potent and addictive, introducing the drug to unsuspecting buyers. A tiny amount of fentanyl can kill unseasoned users.”

