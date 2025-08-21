Feds bring 30 indictments against Venezuelan crime ring in Aurora, Colorado Democrats had denied existed

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2025 Real World News



Democrats these days seem to have a penchant for creating crimes that don’t exist (Russiagate, Mar-a-Lago raid) while denying those that do.

What has just transpired in Aurora, Colorado is a prime example.

Federal officials this week indicted 30 suspected leaders and members of the brutal Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang. They were charged with drug and weapons trafficking and a “barbaric” murder-for-hire plot.

The arrests come “despite endless denials from Democrats that a suburb of Colorado’s largest city was an operating base for a Venezuelan gang,” Joseph Curl wrote for The New York Sun on Aug. 21.

Federal prosecutors say the investigation began in October 2024 when the Arapahoe County sheriff’s office noticed a spike in violent crime at the Ivy Crossing apartment complex at Aurora, a suburb of Denver. The scene was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

“TdA has brought its terrorism to the United States. TdA is real, it is dangerous, and we have made prosecuting TdA a priority in the District of Colorado,” U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly told a press conference.

“The charges tell a story of people selling guns and drugs. Lots of them,” McNeilly said. “The affidavits which have been filed in this case also tell a story of a murder-for-hire plot and other crimes that the defendants were willing to commit, such as sex trafficking.”

McNeilly added: “One of the people who offered to commit murders in this case bragged to the undercover officers that the people he would use to commit those murders were the very same people that we had seen committing crimes on the news in these apartment complexes in Aurora.

When the video of the gang members went viral in 2023, Democrats rushed to declare that Aurora was not a gang stronghold.

“There is no gang takeover in any part of Aurora,” a state representative, Jason Crow, posted on X.

The Democrat governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, said through a spokesman that the “purported invasion” is largely a figment of one Republican lawmaker’s “imagination,” condemning what he called “recent misinformation campaigns.”

During the Sept. 10, 2024 presidential debate, Kamala Harris denied that there was gang activity in Colorado.

President Donald Trump mentioned Aurora twice in the debate, claiming that criminal immigrants were “taking over the towns, they are taking over buildings, they are going in violently.” He vowed to “liberate Aurora” after reports emerged that TdA gang members were extorting apartment building residents for protection payments.

The 10-month federal investigation, described by officials as “the biggest investigation” of the TdA gang in the United States, led to the indictment of two suspects considered among those “most responsible” for the alleged crimes — Luis Fernando Uribe-Torrealba and Luis Henriquez Charaima, both 29. The pair were arrested by Colombian authorities at Medellín on July 30 following provisional arrest warrants being issued by the United States.

Five defendants face conspiracy charges in connection with a murder-for-hire scheme in which suspects allegedly agreed to kill two people for $15,000, with an additional $5,000 offered for delivering the victims’ severed heads as proof. Of the 30 people charged, 24 are currently in federal custody. Two await extradition from Colombia.

Curl noted: “The investigation yielded significant seizures, including 69 firearms — some equipped with machine gun conversion devices — and ‘pounds’ of narcotics. Several weapons have been linked to shootings, carjackings, robberies, and drive-by shootings at Denver and Aurora, according to authorities.”

The Arapahoe County sheriff, Tyler Brown, reported significant improvements in the targeted area since the operation began.

“Each one of those 69 guns represents the saving of a life. Each ounce of narcotics taken off the street represents a life saved,” Brown said. “This community has seen a 75 percent reduction in calls for service. … That is life-changing for the people in this community.”

